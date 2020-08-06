As the world struggles with coronavirus, a new infectious disease caused by a tick-borne virus has killed seven people and infected 60 others in China. The virus which can be transmitted through tick bites has been identified as ‘Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome’ or SFTS virus. Also Read - New Virus Alert: 7 Dead, 60 Infected in China, Tick Bite is Transmission Route

However, SFTS or Huaiyangshan bunyavirus is not new as Chinese scientists isolated the pathogen in 2011.

More than 37 people in East China’s Jiangsu Province contracted with the SFTS Virus in the first half of the year. Later, 23 people were found to have been infected in East China’s Anhui province, state-run Global Times quoted media reports.

The authorities have warned people of possible human-to-human transmission of the disease as scientists and medical experts believe that the infection has been transmitted from ticks to humans.

”Based on previous cases, the virus can be transmitted from infected animals or people to others via blood, respiratory tract and wounds”, Sheng Jifang, an expert on the novel bunya virus told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Symptoms:

The major symptoms of this disease are fever and coughing, in addition to headache, fatigue and muscle ache. Low thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), leukocytopenia (low white blood cell count) and gastrointestinal symptoms, accompanied by neurological abnormalities and coagulopathy are also other symptoms.

Patients with mild cases of this disease can mostly heal themselves, but patients with severe cases often suffer from multi-organ dysfunction or even multi-organ failure.

Prevention:

Ticks are insects commonly found living on grass, trees, shrubs in mountainous regions, as well as areas where there are wild animals. In order to avoid getting bit by them, people should try not to visit jungles and bushes, in summer when the ticks breed actively.

Doctors warned that tick bite is the major transmission route, as long as people remain cautious, there’s no need to over panic over such virus contagion, it said.

The disease has a mortality rate of between 12 and 30 per cent.