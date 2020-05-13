North Carolina: In dramatic scenes witnesses on Saturday, a group of 11 anti-lockdown demonstrators walked into a Subway sandwich shop in Raleigh, North Carolina armed with guns, pistols and rocket launchers. Also Read - Trending News Today May 12, 2020: Watch: Trump Walks Out of Press Briefing After Spat With Asian-American Reporter, Branded 'Sexist & Racist' Yet Again

Shocking images captured by photographer Travis Long show these protesters entering the shop with massive guns hung on their shoulders. According to him, one man also had a weapon resembling an AT4 rocket launcher.

In another photo, a man is seen sitting with a shotgun while he has a sandwich in his hand and has his face covered.

A group of about 11 mostly-armed demonstrators protesting the stay at home order marched around downtown Raleigh and ordered sandwiches at a Subway. #Covid_19 #ncpol #MealTeamSix pic.twitter.com/XA1BIU7JHH — Travis Long (@vizjourno) May 9, 2020

Since shared, the photos have gone viral, with many mocking these protesters and calling out their ‘white privilege’. Many others thought that the guns appeared to be fake and decommissionedpeol and are probably made out of plastic and wood.

Here’s how people reacted

This makes me angry!! An unarmed black guy can get shot simply for going on a jog yet a white man can walk into a Subway carrying a Bazooka and the black employees still have to serve him. The US is so deeply institutionally racist, its disgusting!! pic.twitter.com/EKGvRfua0F — Mohanad Elbalal (@MohanadElbalal) May 9, 2020

This is why people hate white people — Geoffroidvania (@Geeeoff) May 9, 2020

What a pathetic group of men. This is all about intimidation and wanting to look like warriors. I wonder if a single one of them had the courage and patriotism to serve in the armed forces. I doubt it. Those who serve know that weaponry is for combat, not for show and tell. — Theresa Kelly Banash (@BanashKelly) May 9, 2020

Tell me why having carrying rifles, handguns, shotguns, etc is part of protesting a virus. They can't shoot it, nobody is infringing their right to bear arms. I really don't understand lmao, and I own firearms. — Hoopty Handler (@hooptyhandler) May 9, 2020

Notably, the gathering was organized by a group called Blue Igloo as an “opportunity for First and Second Amendment supporters to get together, meet people with commonalities and get some exercise while we’re all wasting away at home,” according to its Facebook page.

As per a report by the Independent, North Carolina was already on Phase One of its reopening strategy, but protesters still took to the streets to state their support for all functions of society to reopen.