In a bid to sustain production and reap profits for long term amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a textile company in Gujarat has found a way for business despite the surrounding coronavirus. Announcing the launch of ‘viroblock technology’, Arvind Limited’s existing fabric brand, Intellifabrix, will reportedly make the product available across 8,000 retail stores in India within a couple of quarters. Also Read - Maharashtra: COVID-19 Cases Near 95000-Mark, CM Uddhav Thackeray Urges All to Follow Guidelines | 10 Points

Speaking to The Hindu, Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd shared, “This is a landmark innovation at a time when everywhere there is a lot of the anxiety and worry among the people about the presence and spread of the coronavirus through clothing. HeiQ’s viroblock technology is scientifically proven and a one-of-its kind technology to fight against the coronavirus. They have clinically tried and tested and found that this technology helps in eliminating coronavirus on the fabric. We are going to launch this product on a large scale under our B2C fabric segment Intellifabrix in over 8,000 stores across India.” Also Read - Nagpur Police's Meme From Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma to Spead COVID-19 Awareness Will Surely Tickle Your Funnybones

Within half an hour, the company claims to remove the viruses like coronavirus from the surface of the garment with a special combination of advanced silver and vesicle technology and then manufacture the product. It will reportedly begin with shirting and face mask products first and will then extend the technology in manufacturing of other products. Also Read - Sabarimala Temple Set to Open For Devotees on June 14 For Monthly Puja, Festival From June 19

Intellifabrix brand will reportedly be manufacturing the anti-viral facbric in partnership with Swiss company HeiQ Materials AG and in association with Taiwanese specialty chemicals major – Jintex Corporation.

On a related note, as of Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat are 21,014 while the death toll lies at 1,313.