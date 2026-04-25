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Anushka Sharmas cool dance for Virat Kohli at RCB vs GT IPL match 2026 goes viral - Watch video

Anushka Sharma’s cool dance for Virat Kohli at RCB vs GT IPL match 2026 goes viral – Watch video

In RCB vs GT IPL match 2026, Virat Kohli delivered a brilliant performance by scoring 81 runs, including a powerful six that thrilled fans. All eyes also turned to the stands where Anushka Sharma was seen joyfully reacting to Kohli’s shot. She danced and the video has gone viral - Watch

Anushka Sharma's snap from IPL 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings of 81 runs off 44 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chase down a target of 206 against Gujarat Titans (GT). In their final home match of IPL 2026 in Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB also got a strong boost from Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a quick 55 off 27 balls, and the team won with seven balls remaining. Kohli also made history by becoming the first player to hit 800 fours and 300 sixes for a single IPL franchise. After the match, a video of his wife, Anushka Sharma, went viral, showing her happily dancing in the stands after Kohli hit a six.

As soon as Virat Kohli hit a six off Gujarat’s legendary spinner Rashid Khan, the camera panned to Anushka Sharma, and a unique celebration was witnessed. Anushka was seen performing a Bhangra-like dance while sitting in the stadium. Fans are loving her style. Anushka is often seen cheering for Virat in different ways during matches.

Watch the viral video of Anushka Sharma:

What was that dance from Anushka Sharma, man? Even Virat Kohli will be shocked seeing this. pic.twitter.com/NWHL8YWpiL — AK 45 (@ImRo45_Club) April 24, 2026



Kohli is the batsman who has hit the most sixes for a single IPL franchise, reaching 300 sixes. Rohit Sharma is second on this list, having hit 259 sixes for Mumbai Indians. Chris Gayle is third, with 239 sixes for RCB. AB de Villiers is fourth, with 238 sixes for Bangalore. MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings is fifth, with 234 sixes.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s match-winning knock guides Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a 5-wicket win over GT in IPL 2026

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Bengaluru secured their fifth win of the season by defeating Gujarat. The team has played seven matches and is currently second in the points table with five wins. RCB has 10 points and a net run rate of +1.101. Their next match will be against Delhi Capitals on Monday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Gujarat Titans Players: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

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