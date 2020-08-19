With schools and colleges being shut due to the pandemic, studies have moved online, however, not everyone in India is privileged enough to have a steady internet connection or has access to smartphone and laptops. Also Read - 'Let’s Get This Guy’s Cows Back': Sonu Sood Offers Help To Himachal Man Who Sold Cow To Buy Smartphone For Kids’ Online Classes

While many are unable to attend classes due to the availability of these resources, some are trying all sorts of ‘jugaad’ to ensure that they don’t miss out. Similar is the case of Dhadgaon village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, which lacks network connectivity.

To get better network connectivity, a teacher in Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district is now giving lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree.

Here are some pictures:

Maharashtra: Man in Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district gives lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree, in order to get better network connectivity. Deputy Director Education Divisional Nashik Pravin Patil says, the area has fewer mobile network towers. pic.twitter.com/MqOoUXYaPN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

According to Prabhat Khabar, Laxman Pawar is a teacher here and is teaching children by taking them to a hill or on a tree due to lack of proper network.

Pravin Patil, Deputy Director Education Division, Nashik, told ANI that the area has few mobile towers and the children study where they can find the network.

In another similar incident, a young boy in Rajasthan named Harish climbs a mountain every day to find a network for internet so he could attend online classes.