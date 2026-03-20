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Apna dukh Mumbai beach wale se share karo, from small issues to crying sessions at different fees; Watch Viral Video

‘Apna dukh Mumbai beach wale se share karo’, from small issues to crying sessions at different fees; Watch Viral Video

While the video has amused netizens, this episode has brought to the fore the increasing number of people who are silently suffering with various mental health issues, griefs, sorrows, and illnesses, but don’t have anyone to talk to.

(Image: X/@Desi_urbann)

New Delhi: People from different walks of life and strata have different issues plaguing their daily lives, and in the process, stress gets better of the peace of mind. In situations like this, the people not only look to get solutions to their problems, but also someone to share their grievances. A few lucky ones are able to share their problems with a family member or friends, while a lot of them suffer and cry alone. For these people, there is a ray of hope as a man in Mumbai is offering his services to sit along with the silent sufferers and share their woes. He has gone viral on social media.

Watch His Video Here

Man charges people to listen to problems. Ye hum free mein karte hai pic.twitter.com/X0plpZSWFG — प्रेsident (@Desi_urbann) March 20, 2026

The video is shared on X by प्रेsident @Desi_urbann with the message: “Man charges people to listen to problems. Ye hum free mein karte hai ”

This man, named Prithvi Raj Bohra, is operating from a Mumbai beach. His job profile is to listen to people’s personal problems. He has a placard that reads, “If someone wants to share their problems, then I can listen to them”. In return, he charges a fee depending on the category of the problem. For minor issues, he charges Rs 250, for more serious one he charges Rs 500, and to sit along and cry, he charges Rs 1000.

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He claims to be a master of psychology and philosophy and says that he has helped many people to come out of their grief and sorrows. The placard also displays his phone numbers as he says that he gets phone calls as well.

While the video has amused netizens, this episode has brought to the fore the increasing number of people who are silently suffering with various mental health issues, griefs, sorrows, and illnesses, but don’t have anyone to talk to. They are also apprehensive that they would be misunderstood and made butt of ridicule.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you here.

Pooja @Pooja898989898: Strange yet meaningful… at least someone is offering time to listen In today’s world, emotional support is turning into a paid service

Vishal Dutt @VishaliDat: Charging to hear problems sounds strange, but at least someone is listening In today’s fast life, emotional support is becoming a luxury

Singh A V2 @himalayav2: बीड़ी पीला दे तो हल भी कर देते है

ANAND @ANAND04326267 2h: Psychiatric Consultancy service Outdoor office.

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