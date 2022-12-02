Apocalypse Of Memes Flood Twitter As Zombie Virus Trends. Check Out Top Tweets

As soon as this news of a new 'Zombie virus' gained traction, the Twitterati has starting cracking jokes and pulling off amazing puns on the virus.

Zombie Virus memes

Trending News: A 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’ that had been frozen beneath the ice in Russia’s Siberia has been resurrected by scientists. As the virus has the potential to be contagious, this has generated worries about a new pandemic.

What is ‘Zombie virus’?

According to researchers who recovered almost two dozen viruses, including one frozen under a lake more than 48,500 years ago, climate change brought on by global warming is rapidly melting the ancient permafrost, which may provide a new hazard to people. Researchers from Europe analysed prehistoric samples taken from permafrost in Russia’s Siberia. According to a Bloomberg story, the 13 new diseases, which they resurrected and labelled as “zombie viruses,” continued to be contagious despite spending many millennia frozen in the earth.

As soon as this news of a new ‘Zombie virus’ gained traction, the hashtag #ZombieVirus started trending on Twitter sparking a memefest on the microblogging platform. The Twitterati started cracking jokes and pulling off amazing puns on the virus.

Here are some of the funniest and most liked memes from the trend ‘#ZombieVirus:

Just like web series, virus also has season 2. After covid pandemic now its#zombievirus pic.twitter.com/QzPjgX32kJ — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 30, 2022

Scientists in Russia revive 48,500 year old #zombievirus Meanwhile public: pic.twitter.com/ldALlDDdO7 — Nisha Saxena (@Saxena_Nish01) November 30, 2022

#zombievirus #Zombie_Virus When you survived in Covid Virus and then you see Zombie Virus pic.twitter.com/LOK6yRsnu1 — Author (@how_humans) November 30, 2022

Everyone making memes on #zombievirus .

Le scientists : pic.twitter.com/8PIYKETMhD — Raja Babu Bihar Waale 😎 (@RajaBabu_420) November 30, 2022

People: Finally Covid-19 is over!!! Meanwhile scientists by discovering #zombievirus : pic.twitter.com/sRJNRDcaZs — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) November 30, 2022

The previous record?

The oldest, known as Pandoravirus Yedoma, this virus has an estimated age of 48,500 years. The previous record was held by a virus discovered by the same scientists in 2013 which had an age of 30,000 years.

Climate change waking up these hybernating viruses?

Scientists have long warned that the thawing of permafrost due to atmospheric warming will worsen climate change by freeing previously trapped greenhouse gases like methane. But its effect on dormant pathogens is less well understood.The team of researchers from Russia, Germany, and France said the biological risk of reanimating the viruses they studied was “totally negligible” due to the strains they targeted, mainly those capable of infecting amoeba microbes. The potential revival of a virus that could infect animals or humans is much more problematic, they said, warning that their work can be extrapolated to show the danger is real.

The reserachers in an article wrote which is yet to be peer-reviewed said, “It is thus likely that ancient permafrost will release these unknown viruses upon thawing,” as per Bloomberg.