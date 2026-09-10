Apple’s iPhone Duo leaves internet baffled with its price, triggers meme fest online

The launch prompted plenty of jokes online, with users saying Apple is no longer simply going up against Samsung but is now rivaling high-end motorcycles.

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The launch has grabbed the attention of thousands of viewers who streamed memes and made fun of the design of the Duo. X

At its September 9 event, Apple introduced its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. The launch provided an early look at new CEO John Ternus’ vision for Apple in the age of AI. The latest products have generated plenty of buzz among tech enthusiasts, but their hefty prices have become the biggest talking point online.

While tech enthusiasts began analysing the specifications of new models, social media quickly shifted focus to the reality of the price point. Landing at a staggering base price of nearly Rs 3 lakh in India (Rs 2,99,900), the iPhone Duo instantly triggered a hilarious wave of online memes.

Social media reactions

The launch has grabbed the attention of thousands of viewers who streamed memes and made fun of the design of the Duo. Some users poked fun at the new ‘Duo’ term, suggesting it implies buyers will literally need two incomes to clear the invoice.

Duolingo, the world’s popular digital language-learning platform, also had something to say about the iPhone Duo launch. “They named a phone after me and made it bend over,” it quipped.

they named a phone after me and made it bend over pic.twitter.com/ouC7qtEaVF — Duolingo (@duolingo) September 9, 2026

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “The iPhone Duo has two screens because one isn’t enough to display all the EMIs.” Some users quipped that Apple’s competition has moved beyond Samsung, with the company now seemingly taking on high-end bikes like the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

IT workers joined the fun, with posts depicting tech professionals contrasting their annual salary structures against the single-device cost.

Forget iPhone Duo… Meet iPhone Trio pic.twitter.com/4TqtTW58KP — CID (@theonecid) September 9, 2026

Me taking a call on the iPhone Duo pic.twitter.com/dsiYgi32ZC — Mike (@michaelcollado) September 9, 2026

wait so are left handed people just completely fucked for the iphone duo??? https://t.co/skncNoDwR0 — Engineer Girlfriend (@enggirlfriend) September 9, 2026

iPhone Duo Hand

$1,999: $399: pic.twitter.com/RumW9s1BF8 — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) September 9, 2026

Thw #iphoneduo is so expensive that the only way you can get your hands on it is if you have a hoodie, a fast electric bike and you ride on Oxford Street in London — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 10, 2026

The infamous ‘kidney’ jokes made a predictable return. Social media users joked about needing to part with vital organs to purchase iPhones.

All you need to know about iPhone Duo

With the latest launch, the Duo brings the most significant redesign to the iPhone lineup. It opens up into a 7.6-inch display and has a 5.4-inch screen on the outside. The larger screen also supports running two apps side by side.

Also Read | iPhone Duo, first foldable iPhone launched at Rs 2.99 lakh: eSIM-only connectivity, up to 24 hours battery life; Check features, specs

Under the hood, the device runs on Apple’s A20 Pro chip, based on a 2-nanometer process. Paired with a vapour-chamber cooling system, the chip is designed to deliver better on-device AI performance, graphics processing and battery life, Apple said. The device also features the company’s new C2 modem.

The Duo comes with Apple Pencil support and has Touch ID integrated into its side button. When fully opened, Apple says it is the thinnest iPhone yet. It also offers up to 2TB of storage, giving it an edge over rival foldable phones that do not offer the same capacity.