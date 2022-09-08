Trending News: Apple launched its new series of iPhone, watch and AirPods at its much-awaited launch event on Wednesday. The new iPhone lineup has four models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple also upgraded the Airpods Pro – its flagship wireless earbuds – with active noise cancellation. Despite the inflationary pressure, all at newly-launched Apple gadgets will be sold a the same prices as last year’s models.Also Read - Apple Discontinues iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini And iPhone 11. Check Details Here

While many mocked Apple over its lack of major innovation, several others trolled the smartphone maker for christening the black cutout notch as ‘dynamic island’. While the price of iPhone 14 Pro starts from $999 (Rs 79,585), iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at $1,099 (Rs 87,550). Both the iPhones will be available for pre-order on September 9 in the US. In India, the iPhone 14 Pro will be sold at a starting price of Rs 129,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 139,900. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Series Launched: Features, Specifications, Camera, Price in India Revealed | Watch Video

Like always, the Apple launch triggered a memefest on Twitter, with users making hilarious jokes about how they want to buy the new iPhones and won’t be able to afford them. Also Read - Apple Uses Badshah’s Song Voodoo to Unveil AirPods Pro 2, Desis Are Super Thrilled | Watch

HERE ARE SOME OF THE HILARIOUS MEMES AND REACTIONS TO APPLE IPHONE LAUNCH:

Me after selling my left lung for the iPhone 14 Pro Max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/lYcvPv6Ju6 — JUICYSHOMPY (@jayshompy) September 7, 2022 ×

Me : “I want Iphone 14 pro , Airpods pro 2,Watch series 8 “

Also me : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LWOXY4l7CB — Roshan Shah 🩺🇳🇵 (@imRshah19) September 7, 2022 ×

You can use satellite SOS to get rescued from the dynamic island — Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@kyleve) September 7, 2022 ×

i’m no longer a product designer, I’m a Dynamic Island Designer 👨🏾‍🎨 — sulley (@svlleyy) September 7, 2022 ×

If you gave me 1,000,000 attempts to guess the name of this, “dynamic island” would never come up. pic.twitter.com/2iqSCIIR0H — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) September 7, 2022 ×

me leaving the apple store without a kidney but with an iphone 14 pro max & the new airpods in my bag #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/vqqXI2OVFR — your ultimate 🅿️lug  (@GimK_) September 7, 2022 ×

thank you apple for not removing the notch, AGAIN. You just saved my kidney. pic.twitter.com/UnyMi6TV3m — chapati_gamer (@Chapati_Gamer) September 7, 2022 ×

Am wondering if I would need to sell a kidney or two. I mean, surely this version of iPhone will allow me to have one on one with my God! 🤭🥰😆#AppleEvent #Apple pic.twitter.com/qrxZCAdxG1 — Ruby Tyagi (@december_author) September 7, 2022 ×

