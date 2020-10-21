In an example of how technology can literally be a lifesaver, the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature on Apple Watch has helped save the life of a 61-year-old man from Indore. Also Read - 39-Year-Old Man Arrested Under NSA for Selling 'Beef' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

R. Rajhans, a retired pharma professional who uses an Apple Watch Series 5, decided to check his ECG on the Apple Watch after he felt unwell in March this year. The Apple Watch was gifted to him by his son Siddharth, a student at Harvard University who has worked with some of the top tech companies in Silicon Valley.

"Since Apple Watch allows the ECG function, one can check it on a more regular basis. Twice or thrice, in the middle of the night, my father was getting arrhythmia signals or irregular heartbeats. It's a critical indicator," Siddharth told IANS.

When the same result persisted, he decided to share the findings with his doctor who revealed that Rajhans had low ejection fraction and required immediate heart surgery.

However, because of the pandemic, the surgery was a bit delayed, but finally got scheduled recently and the operation was deemed successful.

“My dad recently underwent a Mitral Valve replacement surgery and it was his Apple Watch that helped detect the irregular heart rhythm prior to the Valve failure Echo-cardiograph,” Siddharth said.

Impressed by life-saving feature of the Apple Watch, Siddharth wrote to CEO Tim Cook thanking him. And Cook responded.

“Siddharth, thank you for sharing this. I am happy to note that your father received medical attention in time and I hope he’s feeling better now. Our team will connect with you,” Cook responded in an email.