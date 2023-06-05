Home

Viral

Apple WWDC23: CEO Tim Cook Meets Students, Says ‘Excited For What’s To Come’

Apple WWDC23: CEO Tim Cook Meets Students, Says ‘Excited For What’s To Come’

The iPhone's 'Reality Pro' mixed reality headgear is anticipated to be of the most crucial revelations at the Apple WWDC 23.

The Apple WWDC conference will be held in its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is “excited” about the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23). Ahead of the event, Tim Cook met with some students who had developed apps that turn iPhones into musical instruments. Sharing a few pictures from the memorable meet, the Apple boss wrote, “As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what’s to come!”

As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what's to come! pic.twitter.com/LpOTFmPmvP — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2023

You may like to read

The much-anticipated Apple’s WWDC 2023 will commence from today, June 5, at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The keynote speech will be given by Tim Cook. The speech is expected to include some important updates and product announcements.

Trending Now

The keynote speech will be followed by the Platforms State of the Union, which will offer an in-depth view of the new technologies and updates for developers. The event will be primarily online. Only a few developers and students have been invited to Apple Park.

Key Announcements Expected

The company’s iPhone ‘Reality Pro’ mixed reality headgear is expected to be one of the revelations at the Apple WWDC. The headset will compete with Meta’s recently launched Quest 3 headgear. The Apple headset will reportedly consist of glass, carbon fibre, and aluminium, as per Bloomberg. It also includes a magnetic charger. The headset also has a curved front with an external screen so that the user can see themselves.

Apple is set to reintroduce widgets to the Apple Watch. These widgets will be similar to the ones found on the iOS and iPadOS home screens. The icons will enable users to swipe through information such as stock tickers, weather updates, and upcoming calendar appointments.

Where To Watch WWDC 2023?

The Apple WWDC 2023 will be live-streamed on Apple’s website and social media handles. Speaking on the matter, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations Susan Prescott was quoted saying, “WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES