New Delhi: Yes, it’s that time of the year–The much awaited yet dreaded appraisal season when offices and workplaces around the country are abuzz with fresh goals for the new financial year and increment meetings. Almost every office has started its appraisal process, and needless to say, employees are on their toes, trying to please their bosses and convince them for a promotion. Whether they have performed throughout the year or not, March is the month when employees put their best foot forward at work and show how dedicated they are. From putting in extra hours to meet targets or contributing beyond their defined role, employees are just doing it all! Also Read - Employees Now Can Complete Annual Appraisal Process by May 30 as Centre Extends Date

Now, a viral video has hilariously recreated a scenario of how employees go the extra mile to get noticed by their bosses. The video shows 4 men playing their musical instruments with full strength and vigour, much like every employee in India right now! The rib-tickling video was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan with the caption, ”How employees perform in March.”

Watch the video here: (You won’t stop laughing)

The video is making people laugh and is being widely shared on social media platforms for being super-relatable. One user wrote, ”Guy with messy hair should get a raise. Too much dedication.”

Here are other reactions:

Guy with messy hair should get a raise. Too much dedication 😂 — Sagar Tandon (@SagarTandon24) March 12, 2021

Guy who has messy hair needs A+ attention ! N deserved for appreciation 😅😅😎 — Sharangouda (@SpSharan3) March 12, 2021

Appraisal, PLI sab to isi month ki performance decide hota hai Sir , Karna Padta hai 😂 — Balram Shukla (@Balram_Shukl) March 12, 2021

improved productivity — Sandeep Manchanda (@SandeepMancha17) March 12, 2021

So, did you have an appraisal meeting with your boss yet? We wish you all the best!