April Fool’s Day 2021: After all that unfolded last year, all of us are in dire need of a good laugh! As April Fool’s Day is here, people are in jolly mood, busy pranking their friends and family. Businesses and companies are also not far behind in pulling pranks on their users. After all, in this age of viral marketing, businesses also look forward to April Fools’ Day as a way to get free publicity and marketing. Also Read - Your Wallets Are Not Laughing On April Fool's Day! List of Things That Get Costlier From Today

One such company pulled a sweet prank on us and we aren’t complaining! Me and my colleague Shubhangi were in the middle of our shift, when we suddenly started craving for a good cup of coffee. (You know how morning shifts can get)! So, we decided to order 2 Cappuccinons from Slay Coffee, Noida. After 20 minutes, the delivery person arrived with 3 cups of coffee, to my pleasant surprise. When I enquired, he told me that the third coffee cup is for free! (Well, who doesn’t like free stuff). Because the cup was cold, we automatically assumed that it’s cold coffee!

Of course, we were overjoyed. We decided to keep the third cup in the fridge, to have it later at lunch. (Rather innocent and unsuspecting, us!) However, Shubhangi decided to have a look and then the whole idea of prank dawned upon us. What we thought to be cold coffee, actually was just a cup of icy cool water, wrapped in a cool design. Though our lunch hopes were dashed, we had a good laugh over it. More so, we decided to take the prank further and fooled our boss too! He was quite a sport and played along. (Lucky for us)

Later, we also called up Slay Coffee to find out whether it actually was a April Fool’s Day joke and they confirmed it actually was! You got us, Slay Coffee! Happy April Fool’s Day, everyone.