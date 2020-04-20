Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party Tejasvi Surya on Sunday had to face the ire of social media users after an old tweet that he posted in 2015 resurfaced online. Also Read - BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Seeks to Calm Down Depositors After RBI's Restrictions on Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank

“95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love:@TarekFatah,” read the tweet posted by him on March 23, 2015.

Well, the tweet didn’t go down well with many, who dubbed it as ‘misogynistic’ and humiliating towards Arab women. However, soon after the outrage, Surya deleted the tweet, but the screenshots of the tweet had already gone viral.

“He not only insult the Arab women but also showed his mentality towards women,” a Twitter user wrote.

Mejbel Al Sharika, a Kuwaiti lawyer and Director of International Human Rights, shared the screenshot of the tweet and wrote: “Dear @Twitter, this Indian politicians @Tejasvi_Surya has racially slurred Arab women, I wonder how is his account still active? Is it not against Twitter’s official policy? Please act as Arab sentiment has been badly wounded.”

Miffed by the tweet, many social media users even called for his

Srivatsa YB, an Indian Youth Congress leader from Karnataka wrote: “Tejasvi Surya that’s quite cheap tejasvi. Personally expect you to lead BJP into a new type of politics.”

The now-deleted tweet used by Surya was a quote by Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah in an interview with Swarajya titled: Tarek Fatah: Breaking Down Jihadi Terror.

Notably, 29-year-old Surya, a lawyer by profession, is the nephew of BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya, who represents Basavanagudi. He defeated Congress veteran BK Hariprasad in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.