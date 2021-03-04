New Delhi: Having been deeply inspired by the Rafale fighter jets, an architect from Punjab’s Bathinda has designed a jet-shaped vehicle that runs at 15 – 20 kmph on roads and named it the ‘Punjab Rafale’. The architect from Bathinda’s Ram Mandi, Rampal Behaniwal, has attracted a lot of attention over the web after pictures and videos of the vehicle went viral and many people even reached out to him as they wanted to see the vehicle on road. Also Read - Good News! 13 Transgenders Get Recruited as Constables in Chhattisgarh Police Department

Speaking to news agency ANI, Behaniwal said, "The vehicle cost me about Rs 3 lakh and will be displayed in my cultural park which will be launched soon. People who can't afford to fly in an aircraft can fulfill their dream here to some extent."

"The name 'Punjab Rafale' is inspired by Rafale jets," he added. The 'Punjab Rafale' is painted light blue and says 'Ram Pal Airline' on its 'bonnet', named after the architect. The vehicle has no roof, it has side view mirrors and is also equipped with a windshield. There are also a few stars painted at the back of the vehicle.

The vehicle is nine feet wide and 18 feet long. The engine and gear of a Maruti car have been used in the ‘Punjab Rafale’ along with a new chassis. It has four tyres – the front two are smaller, while the rear tyres are larger.

“I got the inspiration to build this vehicle when I saw a video of Rafale jets reaching Ambala. I watched those snaps many times and designed this with the help of mechanic Kuldeep Singh,” said Rampal Behaniwal.

Behaniwal said, “The fans were added after the full design with the chassis was completed. Then Gursavek Singh (car mechanic) and Kuldeep Singh added the engines. Finally, the seats were fixed at a height to give the feel of an aircraft. Then a single silencer was fixed to get a good sound.”

“This vehicle will run on a track in my cultural park which will be launched soon. Children will have their confidence boosted on seeing this vehicle. They will know that they can build wonders if a common man like myself can do this much,” he added.

Gursavek Singh, car mechanic said, “Behaniwal came to the workshop with an already built body. He asked me to get the vehicle on the road. So I fixed the engine and completed the mechanical work. The engine and the gear of the Maruti have been used in it.”

“This 3 seater will go as fast as 20 kmph whereas Maruti can travel at 80 kmph. Initially, it will be a bit hard to drive this vehicle. If you drive daily and get used to it, then it will be easy to handle,” he added.

Gurtij Sekho a local said, ” I am feeling very proud that Ram Mandi has become famous because of Rampal Behaniwal. Many people are coming from far to see the vehicle”.

Earlier in 2019, Behaniwal had also designed a railway engine from scrap, which has been installed in the refinery of the township.

(With ANI inputs)