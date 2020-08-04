As Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19, many on social media are trolling him and asking why he chose to a private hospital and not AIIMS. More so, netizens have also asked why he has not tried home remedies recommended by BJP politicians, including drinking cow urine and chanting hymns. Also Read - COVID-19: From Amit Shah to Yediyurappa, Top Leaders Who Caught The Virus

Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors. Though it was not officially disclosed where Shah was admitted, sources said he has been admitted to Medanta hospital, located in Haryana’s Gurugram.

Questioning if government-run hospitals are not good enough, one user on Twitter wrote, ”Why is Amit Shah admitted to a private hospital? He should just take coronil and chill because coronil is #1 treatment and prevention for coronavirus according to baba ramdev ji and the countless journalists and politicans who support him.”

Here’s what netizens are saying:

The most weird about this scenario is that Amit Shah is admitted in a private hospital and is pursuing allopathic treatment while his party and the BJP IT Cell go bonkers over Homeopathy and Ayurveda every fucking day. — Datt Mamon. (@shivillex) August 2, 2020

Last us have super public health infrastructure. Why should our honorable home miNister @AmitShah Bhai be taken to a private hospital for #Covid_19 treatment rather than a government facility? If ministers and governments don't trust and promote public hospitals, who will? — Deepal.‏‎‎Trivedi (@DeepalTrevedie) August 2, 2020

The Home Minister, tested Covid-19 positive; admitted hinself to a private hospital.Why? Are the doctors in govt hospitals not good enough or these hospitals dont provide good care for it's patients? Do the leaders have no confidence on the Institutions run by them?#AmitShah — Suresh Garimella (@Suresh_Garimell) August 2, 2020

Why did the Home Minister #AmitShah did not get admitted to a Government Hospital? Will he be kept in Govt. Organized Quarantine facilities?

If not then why? Why did he go to Private Hospital who bills in Lakhs? Who will Pay for the Bills of Home Minister? The Taxpayer? Why? — AISA (@AISA_tweets) August 2, 2020

Amit Shah admitted in a PRIVATE hospital. Just for information 😊 Medanta – one of the costliest hospital in India — Saurav Jain (@souravjain540) August 2, 2020

#AmitShah ji , U got yourself admitted in Medanta Private Hospital , this is not done . Plz try :-

• Govt Hospitals

•Bhabi Ji Papad of @arjunrammeghwal

• #coroniltablet of #Patanjali

• Thali bajao Corona bhajao

• Gau-Mutra party & cow dung cakes

• Yogi 's Yoga

Etc .. — Arun Hooda 💥 (@pilotarunhooda) August 2, 2020

One addition, though.#AmitShah got admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. A private hospital, whose bills will be paid from our taxes.

This is the admission of the fact that the BJP govt has failed to provide high-quality healthcare facilities in the past 6 years! pic.twitter.com/BZ4Y0tHdjc — AISA (@AISA_tweets) August 3, 2020

After testing positive for covid-19

Amit shah is admitted in a private hospital (Medanta hospital).

Why didn't he choose to be admitted in a government hospital as he always suggests us .

Is there the good treatment not available .?

Or the bad treatment is for Poor's only .? — Msonu (@Msonu40386118) August 2, 2020

Amit Shah got a chance to prove the efficiency of Health facilities of our Country

He should have opted for Government Hospitals which have developed a lot with the pm care funds

But still he is in private hospital

Why? Why?Why? — Rubbina Nishat (@NishatRubbina) August 3, 2020

The Home Minister of the country is being treated at a private hospital. Imagine the sad state of healthcare in India. #AmitShah — Zia Nomani (@NomaniZia) August 2, 2020

amit shah tested positive eith corona

where he went for treatment ?

its private hospital

hence its clear that political leaders, star actress all need frst class treatment in private hospitals, but common people need to suffer bcz lack of facilities in govt hospitals 🙏 — railfan 🚆🚆 (@Praveen12617998) August 2, 2020

BJP says, AIIMS has got the best medical facilities but #AmitShah admitted himself in a private hospital for treatment… 🤣🤣🤣 — Thane kal (@RaFiqbashir_) August 3, 2020

The Home Minister Shah had taken part in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by all top ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

All safety norms, including social distancing, were followed at the crucial meet, where the National Education Policy was approved. Shah urged all those who came in contact with him recently, to self-quarantine themselves and get tested.

Apart from Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted in a private hospital on the recommendation of doctors.