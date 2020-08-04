As Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19, many on social media are trolling him and asking why he chose to a private hospital and not AIIMS. More so, netizens have also asked why he has not tried home remedies recommended by BJP politicians, including drinking cow urine and chanting hymns. Also Read - COVID-19: From Amit Shah to Yediyurappa, Top Leaders Who Caught The Virus
Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors. Though it was not officially disclosed where Shah was admitted, sources said he has been admitted to Medanta hospital, located in Haryana’s Gurugram.
Questioning if government-run hospitals are not good enough, one user on Twitter wrote, ”Why is Amit Shah admitted to a private hospital? He should just take coronil and chill because coronil is #1 treatment and prevention for coronavirus according to baba ramdev ji and the countless journalists and politicans who support him.”
Here’s what netizens are saying:
The Home Minister Shah had taken part in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by all top ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
All safety norms, including social distancing, were followed at the crucial meet, where the National Education Policy was approved. Shah urged all those who came in contact with him recently, to self-quarantine themselves and get tested.
Apart from Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted in a private hospital on the recommendation of doctors.