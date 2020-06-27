There is no natural crisis serious enough for netizens and the swarms of desert locusts reaching Delhi outskirts after Gurugram is no different. Sending the national capital on high alert, the Delhi administration advised locals to shut doors and windows and bang utensils while the Gurugram administration made loud noises by using sirens and horns so as to prevent the locusts from settling on green vegetation. Also Read - Ganga Ram Hospital's OPD Services to Resume Soon? Check Here Date And Time

Notorious for causing famine-like situation by destroying crops, the locusts wrecked havoc in different states of India last month while the country is still struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Not to be deterred the rising gloom, netizens enjoyed a meme fest on Twitter as #LocustsAttack trended on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - Locust Attack: Delhi Environment Minister Calls Emergency Meeting

While one user hilariously questioned, “Are Locust tasty when cooked? Asking for friends in Gurgaon…..! #LocustsAttack (sic)”, another tweeted, “Another gift from #Pakistan This is #LocustsJihad #LocustsAttack has reached Delhi-NCR Currently in Gurugram Sealing Delhi-Gurgaon border in this case won’t help #LOC #Kashmir #Jihad (sic)” and yet another wrote humourously, “#LocustsAttack has reached Delhi-NCR Currently in Gurugram Sealing Delhi-Gurgaon border in this case won’t help… because Pancchi, TIDDIYAN, pawan ke jhonke, koi sarhad na inhe roke (sic)” Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Conducting 20,000 Tests Daily; Number of Hospital Beds Up 'Significantly' in Last Week

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Are Locust tasty when cooked?

Asking for friends in Gurgaon…..!#LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/CAKoiFWptQ — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) June 27, 2020

👉#LocustsAttack has reached Delhi-NCR 👉Currently in Gurugram 👉Sealing Delhi-Gurgaon border in this case won’t help… because Pancchi, TIDDIYAN, pawan ke jhonke, koi sarhad na inhe roke 👇 pic.twitter.com/zGt0WfYyMo — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) June 27, 2020

#LocustsAttack If locusts attacked in China Le Chinese: pic.twitter.com/V4fBepdnZF — Carl Johnson (@CarlJoh43268612) June 27, 2020

#LocustsAttack has reached in

Gurugram. Meanwhile:

Delhi_NCR People’s to their Doors & Windows :- pic.twitter.com/BPK1TjUcNe — RUPESH RANJAN (@rupeshranjan06) June 27, 2020

some one gift these locusts to China as a sign/gift of peace #LocustsAttack #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/QlBTTGfzC5 — Preksha Baid (@prekubaid) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai called an emergency meeting in Delhi to discuss the steps in order to tackle the situation.