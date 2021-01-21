Well, seems like The Simpsons have done it again! Soon after President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the inauguration day event, fans of the animated comedy series pointed out a rather uncanny detail and claimed how Simpsons have predicted the future yet again. Also Read - Ready To Serve US And American People: Kamala Harris After Taking Oath as 49th Vice President of United States

For her historic swearing-in as the nation’s first female vice president, Harris wore a purple dress and coat by two young Black designers and won accolades for her fashion choice. Meanwhile, fans of the show were quick to point out how The Simpsons had predicted Kamala Harris’ outfit for the big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJR 🌈 (@christopherjohnrogers)

Here’s how:

In the Simpsons episode “Bart to the Future”, broadcast in 2000, an adult Lisa Simpson is depicted as the incoming president of the United States, taking over from Donald Trump. The outfit that she wears in that episode is almost the same as the one worn by Harris. Just like Lisa, Harris also sported a purple pantsuit, with a matching purple top, accompanied by pearl earrings and a necklace.

One fan posted a side-by-side picture of Kamala and Lisa with the caption: “Kamala Harris & Lisa Simpson same vibe”. Another person said: “Kamala Harris really is Lisa Simpson and I’m all for it”. Here are the pictures:

Kamala Harris & Lisa Simpson

Same vibe: pic.twitter.com/wrHDyd0qd8 — León Staines Díaz (@Leon_Staines) January 20, 2021

Yeah, everything that ever will be has already been on “The Simpsons”. But this is a bit on the nose. pic.twitter.com/SOHKyIzHjn — Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) January 21, 2021

THE SIMPSONS HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/iByO67Awq5 — moon (@SWlTCHPOSlTIONS) January 20, 2021

Okay, that settles it: the writers for The Simpsons are time travelers. https://t.co/iKyl6VMT7x — Hugo Slabbert (@hugoslabbert) January 21, 2021

This is not the first time that “Simpsons” fans have found the show to be predictive of future events. Just a few days back, many users noticed how the US Capitol hill violence was predicted in season 7 of the series in episode 18 called ‘The Day the Violence Died’. Notably, the video shows characters storming the capitol holding guns, and even bombs.

Simpson's predicted the Capitol Hill thing. pic.twitter.com/kejp7HpnWG — ppl call me wheelie (@mywheelhouseftw) January 6, 2021

Wonder what else is in store!