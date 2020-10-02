Ahead of a protest planned against the brutal gangrape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the Delhi police banned any kind of large gatherings in and around India Gate on Friday. Also Read - 'Yaad Hai Na 2 October Ko Kya Hua Tha': 'Drishyam' Fans Are Back With Yearly Reminder, Flood Twitter With Memes
"No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," the Delhi Police tweeted. However, the police said a total of 100 people can assemble at Jantar Mantar, 3 km from India Gate if they have the permission of the "competent authority".
The decision of the Delhi police amid simmering public resentment over the recent gangrapes and incompetency of authorities has further fuelled anger among the masses.
Many took to Twitter to point out the irony that the ban has been imposed on Gandhi Jayanti, stating how Mahatma Gandhi practised peaceful protests and non-violence. Others said how Bapu was among the first to raise voice for oppressed members of the so-called lower castes.
Over the last few days, a horrific spate of gangrapes in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the conscience of Indians who have likened the brutal tragedies to that of Nirbhaya’s case and are demanding justice for them.
Most political leaders from opposition parties have sharply criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and its handling of the rape cases.
Notably, the 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped and battered by four upper-caste men two weeks ago and her body was forcibly cremated by UP police in the dead of the night without family consent. A day after her death, another 22-year-old Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries after she was drugged, gang-raped and severely beaten by two men on Wednesday evening. More cases of rapes, domestic abuse have also emerged from the state recently.