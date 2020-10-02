Ahead of a protest planned against the brutal gangrape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the Delhi police banned any kind of large gatherings in and around India Gate on Friday. Also Read - 'Yaad Hai Na 2 October Ko Kya Hua Tha': 'Drishyam' Fans Are Back With Yearly Reminder, Flood Twitter With Memes

"No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," the Delhi Police tweeted. However, the police said a total of 100 people can assemble at Jantar Mantar, 3 km from India Gate if they have the permission of the "competent authority".

The decision of the Delhi police amid simmering public resentment over the recent gangrapes and incompetency of authorities has further fuelled anger among the masses.

Many took to Twitter to point out the irony that the ban has been imposed on Gandhi Jayanti, stating how Mahatma Gandhi practised peaceful protests and non-violence. Others said how Bapu was among the first to raise voice for oppressed members of the so-called lower castes.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Those who asked you to remember Nirbhaya when you go to vote have banned all large gatherings near India Gate so that no one can protest the #HathrasHorror. pic.twitter.com/kE1NnzMIWf — Avi Kansal (@avi_kansal) October 2, 2020

With the government banning large gatherings at India gate, all the probable participants can try to assemble there wearing Gandhi ji's attire. pic.twitter.com/Ts7xg1CzQm — Kjagdeesh (@kunchayjagadee1) October 2, 2020

@RahulGandhi arrested for marching to meet Manisha Valmiki's family.@HarsimratBadal_ arrested for protesting against Farmer Bills. Large gatherings banned at India Gate due to rising outrage against #HathrasHorror@UnivofDelhi campus occupied by armed forces to curb protests. — Raunaq (@RaunaqBali) October 2, 2020

Oh, so the protest for Ssr at Jantar Mantar is allowed, but protests against RAPE?

Gatherings at India Gate banned, people protesting are dragged and detained by the p*lice.

Welcome to New India — Funnel ferry butter bar (@butterberryfun) October 2, 2020

Now they have banned large gatherings at India Gate tomorrow. There was a planned protest at 5 PM. Who else thinks this Government is beginning to lose the plot? They think they can suppress and brazen it out. They don't know the anger of the masses is just beginning to simmer — Abhinav (@themaskbeneath) October 1, 2020

Savarna parishads and pro Hindu groups coming in support of the perpetrators.

Large gatherings banned around India Gate a day ahead of planned protests.

A sense of forced normalcy is being established by Yogi Administration.

Can't speak. Can't protest.#JusticeForManishaValmiki — Ayush (@ayushexploring) October 2, 2020

a friend of mine was out for protest yesterday, he was at India Gate since he didn't know that any sort of gatherings were banned. he was detained as soon as he reached, he had no posters or slogans in his hand. his mobile phone has been taken away, he was forced to reveal his + — galaderiel (@romshahaha) October 2, 2020

DELHI TWITTER HEAR ME OUT! Now that large gatherings are banned around India gate, individually holding placards with 2 miles distance around CP or India Gate itself can be an alternative!! If they still detain protestors, the ban wasn't aimed at protecting people from covid 🚨 — #DalitLivesMatter (@kishi_asf) October 1, 2020

Large gatherings banned some hours before huge protest planned at India Gate. What will you do? Shoot lakhs?? — Seema (@seematyagi007) October 1, 2020

#Section144 in Hathras#GatheringsBanned around India Gate#UAPA against citizens who raise their voice#ITRaids against media houses who dare to question

It's actually a surprise that all forms of protest & dissent has not been outlawed by now.

It will be welcomed by majority. — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) October 1, 2020

In Uttar Pradesh, the day begins with the killing of yet another minor Dalit girl killed in Bhadohi! Her head was smashed!

Meanwhile, #BJP Govts can’t stop crimes against women, so it has banned protests at India Gate! #Hathras #HathrasCase #Bhadohi #ApradhnathInUP #Balrampur pic.twitter.com/kQQ5uEsy0y — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) October 2, 2020

Over the last few days, a horrific spate of gangrapes in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the conscience of Indians who have likened the brutal tragedies to that of Nirbhaya’s case and are demanding justice for them.

Most political leaders from opposition parties have sharply criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and its handling of the rape cases.

Notably, the 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped and battered by four upper-caste men two weeks ago and her body was forcibly cremated by UP police in the dead of the night without family consent. A day after her death, another 22-year-old Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries after she was drugged, gang-raped and severely beaten by two men on Wednesday evening. More cases of rapes, domestic abuse have also emerged from the state recently.