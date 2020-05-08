The India Meteorological Department recently claimed that said that the cities of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir are a part of India. It went on to assert that the agency would give their weather updates in its daily bulletin which prompted DD News and All India Radio to do the same. Also Read - European Union Offers USD 163 Million Aid to Pakistan to Fight COVID-19

As per the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday, DD News and AIR will now broadcast weather reports and temperatures of the three cities in their prime-time news bulletins. This came a day after India's MET Department made its claim. Moreover, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra IMD Director General said on Thursday that the weather department has already been mentioning this information in their regional bulletin since the last few days.

"The IMD has been issuing weather bulletin for entire Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh area. We are mentioning Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad in the bulletin as they are the parts of India," said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Further, the IMD also decided to mention the weather forecasts for Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh under regional bulletin, instead of national. Remarkably, the met department's decision comes a day after Pakistan's Supreme Court announced elections for Gilgit-Baltistan.

India consistently believes that the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir belongs to India, and the I&B Ministry Secretary Amit Khare told the reporters, “With effect from today, DD News and All India Radio will broadcast temperatures and weather reports of Indian towns and cities including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in their prime-time news bulletins.”

With private channels soon to follow the lead, DD News will telecast the prediction twice daily, at 8:55 a.m. and 8:55 pm. In Friday’s bulletin, India Meteorological Department broadcasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Muzaffarabad and Gilgit remained -1.6 to 3 degrees below normal.