Hospital Guard Greets ‘Ghost Patient’, Directs It To Doctor’s Room In Spine-Chilling Viral Video

Viral Video: The footage shows the security guard getting up from his chair with a clipboard in hand to let someone in. He can be seen allowing the 'patient' into the lobby.

Ghost Patient in Argentina Hospital: A spooky footage was captured from Argentina when a ‘ghost patient’ was apparently greeted by a hospital staff a day after she died. The video, that has now gone viral shows a security guard at a hospital in Buenos Aires in Argentina welcoming an invisible patient to the reception and then leading it to the doctor’s cabin.

The footage shows the security guard getting up from his chair with a clipboard in hand to let someone in. He can be seen allowing the ‘patient’ into the lobby. The video gets more spookier when the guard moves his right hand as if he is instructing someone to walk ahead while he grab a wheelchair for the ‘patient’ to sit.

Local Argentina news outlets reported that the guard had registered the name of a woman who had died at the hospital the previous day, dailymail.co.uk reported.

However, the hospital media relations director Guillermo Capuya cleared up the confusion and confirmed that the entrance door had a problem, which had caused it to open 28 times during a period of 10 hours.

Staff at the centre believe that the security guard – from an external company – attended the ‘invisible patient’ as a joke.

While some users were scared after watching this video, others said in the comments section that it is probably a prank pulled off well by the guard.