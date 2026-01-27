Home

Viral

Video of Arijit Singh touching MS Dhonis feet goes viral, after singer announces retirement, heartwarming video inside

Video of Arijit Singh touching MS Dhoni’s feet goes viral, after singer announces retirement, heartwarming video inside

As the captains of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, i.e., Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, respectively, stepped on the stage for a picture, the singer, Arijit, touched the feet of MSD.

Arijit Singh

Viral news: Arijit Singh is trending today as he announced that he will no longer take projects as a playback singer or vocalist. The decision has left many fans in shock. People are now revisiting the singer’s moments that have defined his journey until now, as a singer and as a human. One such moment was caught on camera back during the time of Indian Premiere League (IPL) in the year 2013. The grand event was filled with music, lights, music, and multiple performances of celebrities. As the captains of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, i.e, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, respectively, stepped on the stage for a picture the singer, Arijit touched the feet of MSD. You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: Bad News for Arijit Singh fans, beloved singer steps away from playback singing

Arjit Singh touching the feet of MS Dhoni, a beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/PsoEgDJQ8x — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2023

Viral video of Arijit Singh touching MS Dhoni’s feet

The clip was widely shared on social media platforms like Instagram and X. One user shared it withthe the caption, “Arjit Singh touching the feet of MS Dhoni, a beautiful moment.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The clip quickly circulated online, and many people saw the personality of Arijit’s personality in it. They labelled him as reserved, grounded, and deeply respectful. On the other hand, MS Dhoni is greatly admired for his calm leadership and discipline. He’s someone whom singers and icons like Arijit have grown up watching.

How did everyone react?

Back when this moment went viral, it became a hot topic of discussion. People dropped their comments on the video.

One user commented, “Arijit Singh is the MS Dhoni of singing. Both are great, both are legends, and both have given us countless memories. MSD & Arijit are like a painkiller that used to uplift people by their respective works. Love them both. MSD & Arijit, both are my favorites,” and another user wrote, “Two of the most humble superstars.”

Arijit Singh announces retirement from new assignments

The popular singer Arijit Singh on Tuesday announced, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Also Read: What will happen if all ice sheets of Earth melt? Here’s the list of Indian cities which will sink first, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi and…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.