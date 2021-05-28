New Delhi: A new day and a new outrage! This time, it’s actor Randeep Hooda who is receiving flak after an old distasteful joke of his went viral on Twitter. On Friday, #ArrestRandeepHooda was one of the top trends after an old video of the actor went viral where he is seen cracking a ‘sexist and casteist’ joke on Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati. According to reports, the clip was taken from an event organized by a media house in 2012 and it has resurfaced now after a Twitter user shared it. Also Read - #ArrestMunmunDutta Trends on Twitter After She Uses Casteist Slur in Her Video, Apologizes After Outrage | Watch

The video starts with the actor saying ‘I think I will tell a very dirty joke’ and made Mayawati, the premise for the joke. Watch the video here:

if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed. pic.twitter.com/lVxTJKnj53 — Agatha Srishtie 🌸 please DM with SOS tweets (@SrishtyRanjan) May 25, 2021

Well, a section of social media users certainly didn’t find the joke funny, who called the actor’s behaviour “casteist” and “sexist”. People were furious and demanded an apology from the actor, while many trended #ArrestRandeep Hooda.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I don’t know what will. The ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor talking about a Dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed.’

“It took me while to understand this, and I realised that We are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda. Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn’t have caused you any harm,” wrote another user.

Here are other reactions:

I support this just demand. #ArresteRandeepHooda. He should be in jail. https://t.co/AqVc7GHhV2 — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) May 27, 2021

"Joke" is so dehumanizationing towards Dalit women, but, let me try to put it as sensitively, as I can. The "joke" means that Dalit women are so unappealing that it is "funny" that a man could actually dare to find them worthy of having sex more than once to produce two kids. — Happy Singh (@HappySi79054951) May 27, 2021

Randeep Hooda made a dirty joke on Dalits' Messiah Mayawati. Mr Hooda Womens are not the jokes, they are the creator of the nations. How he dare to disrespect Mayawati. This is the disrespect of all women & the nation. No tolerance for such casteist people.#ArresteRandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/IDzQWPSVLO — Abhay Desina (@DesinaAbhay) May 28, 2021

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda now making sexist remarks on Mayawati. He has also bragged about his upper-caste pride in the past. How does this country have the audacity to make such casteist & sexist remarks about a Dalit woman? Must be called out!pic.twitter.com/YxIrGeoPuX — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) May 25, 2021

Watch this video! Randeep Hooda making dirty jokes on National leader Mayavati , dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed. No tolerance for such castiest people. Arreste him! pic.twitter.com/svqeRcpw8a#ArresteRandeepHooda — 😍रब्ब दा आशिक 😍🎶(शयरी, गजल️) 📸 (@RaviIns33417340) May 27, 2021

Randeep Hooda was last seen along with Salman Khan in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The actor hasn’t reacted or issued any statement regarding the video yet.