New Delhi: A new day and a new outrage! This time, it’s actor Randeep Hooda who is receiving flak after an old distasteful joke of his went viral on Twitter. On Friday, #ArrestRandeepHooda was one of the top trends after an old video of the actor went viral where he is seen cracking a ‘sexist and casteist’ joke on Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati. According to reports, the clip was taken from an event organized by a media house in 2012 and it has resurfaced now after a Twitter user shared it. Also Read - #ArrestMunmunDutta Trends on Twitter After She Uses Casteist Slur in Her Video, Apologizes After Outrage | Watch
The video starts with the actor saying ‘I think I will tell a very dirty joke’ and made Mayawati, the premise for the joke. Watch the video here:
Well, a section of social media users certainly didn’t find the joke funny, who called the actor’s behaviour “casteist” and “sexist”. People were furious and demanded an apology from the actor, while many trended #ArrestRandeep Hooda.
One Twitter user wrote, ‘If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I don’t know what will. The ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor talking about a Dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed.’
“It took me while to understand this, and I realised that We are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda. Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn’t have caused you any harm,” wrote another user.
Here are other reactions:
Randeep Hooda was last seen along with Salman Khan in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The actor hasn’t reacted or issued any statement regarding the video yet.