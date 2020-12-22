Every revolution has its art and music and the ongoing farmers’ protest is no different. People from all walks of life have come forward to support the agitation of farmers through various mediums and now two artists from Patiala have decided to express their dissent through paintings. Also Read - 'Farm Laws Wapas Jao': Artist Comes up With Punjabi Version of 'Bella Ciao' to Support Farmers' Protest | WATCH

Notably, art students Gurdeep Singh and Ravi Ravraj, are doing live paintings at the Singhu border where the farmers are protesting against the three new agricultural laws.

“We are art students and have come to contribute to the movement with our art. It is not just farmer agitation but also a movement of labourers. We paint the trolleys of farmers with ‘Jai jawan Jai kisan’ but when the farmer is not there then how will we survive? It is important to contribute in this movement through our art,” Patiala based art student Gurdeep Singh told ANI.

Gurdeep’s fellow painter Ravi Ravraj echoed the similar sentiment and also talked about his painting in which described the relationship between farmer and his crop and said,” We are gifted with the painting talent so we are trying to use it for message kanaka di Lori, Which depicts the love between farmer and crop just like father and son. “

Take a look at one of Ravi’s paintings:

Talking about the role of art in the ongoing agitation, Gurdeep said,” In history, many agitations took place and art contributed in that as well. We have come two days back, we were trying to paint the pain of the farmers through our art. We are also painting a 25-foot long painting which will be displayed on the main stage. Any farmer who comes to see this painting can relate to the man in the picture.”

The duo also are also making a big painting which will depict the struggles of the farmers and the labourers.

“We don’t want to go home right now and we want to be here at the site till the protest continues,” Ravraj added.

A few days back, an Indian artist, Poojan Sahil, created a Punjabi rendition of the popular revolution song, “Bella Ciao” to support farmers protest. Notably, thousands of farmers have stayed put at various Delhi border points protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

(With ANI inputs)