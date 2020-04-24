The prisoners in Indian jails are really taking citizens by surprise and after the news of inmates making face-masks went viral, another prisoner, Anupam Trivedi, is now grabbing headlines for painting the walls of Pilibhit Jail with graffiti on COVID-19. Channelising the artist inside him, the prisoner had earlier left inmates inspired after composing a poem with tips to combat the pandemic. Also Read - 'COVID Toes': This Might be the Newest Symptom of Coronavirus

Using his talent, Anupam painted the walls of Uttar Pradesh's district jail with graffiti on safety measures to prevent the coronavirus infection. The jail officials are arranging for paints, brushes and other materials for Anupam as he plans to paint and express the recent attack on doctors as an 'act of devilry' while also depicting. the importance of social distancing.

The Superintendent of the district jail, Anoop Singh, shared with IANS, "Anupam's artistic skill was first seen by jail authorities when he sketched a picture of Lord Shiva on a jail wall with a pencil. We then started showing him YouTube videos on painting techniques to embellish his skills. These efforts have transformed Anupam into a refined painter."

The officials added that Anupam’s upcoming wall art will focus on the moral duty of the masses to honour frontline corona fighters. This should be a token of gratitude by the people to those struggling on the frontline and protecting them from the pandemic.

Anupam’s painting were shared on Twitter by a user. He captioned them, “At a time when Twitter is divided between #IsupportArnabGoswamiI & #NotOurVoice, an inmate, Anupam Trivedi, is busy in painting these beautiful graffitis on the walls on Pilibhit Jail. #IndiaFightsCorona (sic).”

41-year-old Anupam is a commerce graduate who was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years on November 10, 2016 for killing his wife, Sandhya, for dowry.

On another note, as per the latest reports, the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh stand at 1,509 with zero recovery reported and death toll at 21. Lockdown will not be lifted in Noida and 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh that have reported more than ten Corona positive cases. In a meeting last week with all District Magistrates and police chiefs, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that no relaxation will be permitted in the sealed hotspots. He asked DMs to take a decision whether or not to allow relaxation in lockdown rule.