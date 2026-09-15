AI coming for barber jobs? Harsh Goenka shares video of tech learning shaving skills | Viral

The video appears to show the barber taking part in a setup that records and analyses his movements. The technology appears to capture his hand movements, body posture, angles and methods in precise detail.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/artificial-intelligence-coming-for-barber-jobs-harsh-goenka-shares-video-technology-learning-shaving-skills-viral-8524719/ Copy

Businessman Harsh Goenka shared a video of a barber using AI. Image Credit: @hvgoenka/X

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already making its way into software development, customer service, manufacturing, and office-based work. But a video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka has sparked a different question: Could AI one day replace even hands-on jobs like barbering?

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing quirky and humorous posts on X, recently shared a video featuring a barber shaving a man’s beard while wearing a futuristic motion-capture system.

What did the video reveal?

The footage appears to capture the barber in a motion-tracking setup that records and analyses his movements. He is wearing a head-mounted camera, a body harness linked to wires and sensors, and tracking devices fitted around his wrists.

AI training going on India ! Even barbers job may soon be at risk pic.twitter.com/99CAwj5m2h — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 14, 2026

As the barber goes about a normal shave, the system tracks every movement as he handles his tools, applies grooming products and uses different techniques. The technology appears to capture his hand movements, body posture, angles and methods in precise detail. The resulting data could potentially help train AI or robotic systems to learn complex hands-on tasks.

Internet reactions

The post quickly sparked discussion online, with users debating whether AI could move beyond office-based work and enter professions traditionally dependent on human skill and physical precision. While some users joked about AI taking over the conversations and unsolicited advice often associated with barbers, others questioned the safety of automated systems handling sharp tools around customers’ faces.

One user wrote, “No matter how advanced technology gets, I’d rather trust a human barber with shaky hands than a robot with a software update.”

Another commented, “Really doubt it. I won’t trust a robot for cutting my beard or hair. I trust only my barber and gonna do for the rest of my life.” A third added, “And guess who’s making it possible? Barbers themselves. Long-term damage for short term gains.