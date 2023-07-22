Home

AI Enabled Beds, Pillows, Mattresses, Other Accessories To Promote Sleep Tourism

The room’s temperature will regulate automatically as required by your body when you enter the room.

People also travel for getting good sleep and capture some peaceful moments in life. (Representational image: pixabay.com)

Artificial Intelligence And Sleep Tourism: Along with tourism to see new places, now people also travel for getting good sleep and capture some peaceful moments in life. To capitalize on this growing trend of sleep tourism, big hotels, and resorts are also constantly making changes in facilities and technology. Now with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), such a system has been made that the room’s temperature will regulate automatically as required by your body when you enter the room.

Use Of Multisensor Technology

The mattress will change the temperature at regular intervals to give you the best possible environment to assist with your sleep and for that, they would be using multisensor technology. These facilities are being provided so that people can sleep for a healthy duration and feel good and fresh when they wake up.

Hotels Providing These Facilities For Guests

Restorative Bed: These new types of beds are controlled by artificial intelligence and made according to sleep science. It keeps on adjusting the temperature in real-time throughout the night by understanding the needs of the person. Their sleep technology ensures that guests can sleep the required amount of time and wake up feeling refreshed.

The Park Hyatt Hotel: The Park Hyatt Hotel in New York is providing these facilities. They have beds with smart and pressure-release mattresses. They contain carefully designed air pockets that reduce pressure on key pressure points of the body. Plus, multisensor technology helps contour the bed throughout the night. Customers can set their preferences with the help of mobile.

Customized Pillow-Blankets: Hotels and resorts are also focusing on pillows, bedsheets, and blankets. The Figueroa Hotel in Los Angeles sends out survey forms to customers two or three weeks in advance to find out their preferences for linens or blankets. Some hotels have also started preparing pillows according to the needs of the customers.

Special Accessories: These special soundproof suites come with diffusers, essential oil blends, sleeping masks, and sleep books. Some hotels also provide herbal teas, pillow fragrance sprays, and nebulizers.

Sleep Therapist

If there is a problem with insomnia, then there is also a therapist.

Some hotels have also started taking the help of therapists for tourists suffering from insomnia. London’s The Cadogan Belmond Hotel has partnered with Therapist Malminder Gill. Interested customers are provided with fragrance pillows, and pre-recorded sounds that induce meditation and sleep.

