Home

Viral

Artist Uses Ai to Reimagine Metros in Different Indian States

Artist Uses Ai to Reimagine Metros in Different Indian States

an artist named Sahid has created some intriguing AI-based images of ‘Metros’ in different states of the country.

Artist Uses Ai to Reimagine Metros

Artificial Intelligence has become the latest craze in technology, captivating people’s attention, and artists are leveraging its power to create mesmerising artwork. Recently, an artist named Sahid has created some intriguing AI-based images of ‘Metros’ in different states of the country.

Having already shared two parts, which garnered significant buzz on the internet, Sahid now presents the highly anticipated third instalment featuring states like Kanpur, Chennai, Chhattisgarh, Kota, Surat, Haryana, and Kanyakumari.

You may like to read

Notably, all these captivating AI images were created during MidJourney, adding an element of uniqueness to the artwork.

In the Kanpur image, a man can be seen carrying stacks of pan masala in his hands, capturing a slice of local life. Moving to Kota, the image portrays students in their school uniforms, highlighting the city’s educational atmosphere. The Surat image showcases shimmering diamonds within the metro, reflecting the city’s association with the diamond industry. In Haryana, people don their traditional attire and hold sticks, symbolizing the vibrant Haryanvi culture. However, the most remarkable AI-generated image comes from Chennai, where superstar Rajinikanth is seated inside the metro, wearing his signature black sunglasses.

Click here to see the images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAHID (@sahixd)

Sahid has shared these amazing AI images on his Instagram account with the caption, “The Metros in India…. PART 3 Swipe Left Made using Midjourney AI,” further captivating the online audience.

The first part of Sahid’s series presented the reimagined metro rail networks of states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala, as well as major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Kolkata’s metro was artfully depicted alongside a fish vendor, paying homage to the city’s love for seafood. The Gujarat edition showcased an enticing stack of dhoklas, a popular snack from the state. Mumbai’s iconic vada pav, a delectable street food favorite, also made a prominent appearance, evoking a sense of nostalgia and culinary delight.

In the second installment, the artist shifted his attention to the metro networks of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nagpur, and states including Odisha, Kashmir, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The Hyderabad metro was imaginatively portrayed as a vibrant culinary haven, showcasing the diverse flavors and delicacies of the city. Nagpur’s renowned oranges took center stage, capturing the essence of the city’s agricultural heritage. Additionally, in Bihar, the illustrations depicted a vendor with stacks of littis, a traditional savory dish, adding a touch of authenticity to the artwork.

Since being shared the post has garnered thousands of views and likes with people praising the the artists of his artwork. However, some people also seem offended by few images.

Here are some interesting comments.

“Mond blowing….. The details AI know about our culture.. statewide trends … It’s super… Google has a lot of data but AI uses it very precisely..it’s awesome,” an Instagram user commented

“Sad to see AI keep gutkha above Leather for Kanpur, clearly means more memes are fed than real history !!,” commented a user.

“Chhattisgarh is Bowl of rice bro ye thoda Relatable nahi hai,” an Instagram user said.

“Bro can’t post Delhi Metro because 18+ content,” said another.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.