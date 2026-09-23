Artist’s Ganesha art on ‘plane window’ goes viral, sparks backlash | Here’s the truth

An artist's Instagram video, which showed her painting Lord Ganesha on an aeroplane window, set off a debate online, leading her to later clarify the matter.

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Mitali Salunke shared a video of her painting a picture of Lord Ganesha on an airplane window. Image Credit: liveindianpainter/Instagram

A video of artist Mitali Salunke painting Lord Ganesha against an airplane window sparked an online debate after it went viral, with many assuming she had painted directly on the aircraft’s window. Salunke later clarified that the artwork was created on a transparent sheet and that no property had been damaged.

The artist had shared the video on Instagram herself with the caption, “Found a new canvas while travelling.” The clip showed her beginning with an outline of Lord Ganesha on what appeared to be the airplane window before gradually adding colour to complete the portrait of the deity.

What did the video reveal?

Mitali Salunke shared a video of her painting a picture of Lord Ganesha on an airplane window. “Found a new canvas while travelling,” Mitali captioned the clip, which begins with her painting an outline on the window and ends with a coloured portrait of Bappa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1st Indian Luxurious Live Wedding Painter (@liveindianpainter)

First, she creates the outline of Bappa with grey paint and later fills it with different colours, bringing a cheerful image of Lord Ganesha amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Shared on Instagram one day ago, the video quickly reached the social media platform X, where hundreds of people criticised her for damaging public property.

Internet reactions

Many assumed Salunke had painted directly on the aircraft window and accused her of damaging public property. One of the users suggested, “No fly list for property damage,” while a second called for action over what they believed was graffiti on an aircraft.

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Some users also raised concerns about the safety implications of painting on an airplane window. One person pointed out, “Windows are not supposed to be obstructed especially during takeoff/landing.”

A fifth user wrote, “Everywhere they go, [they] damage property.” Another wrote, “That’s disgusting. Hopefully it got fined and arrested for graffiti”.

Artist issues clarification

Responding to the backlash, Mitali clarified in her Instagram comments section that she had not painted directly on the airplane window.

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“It’s on a transparent sheet,” she wrote. She also shared a photograph of herself holding the painted transparent sheet as proof that the artwork had been created separately and placed against the window for the video.

Mitali Salunke is one of the artists in the duo behind ‘Live Indian Painter’, along with Chetan Advirkar. The duo is known for creating live paintings and art performances.