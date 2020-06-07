Joining the bandwagon of people paying their tribute to the recent gruesome murder of George Floyd is reclusive British street artist Banksy who showed his solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter through a painting of the US flag burning. Apart from the picture, Banksy’s pinching take on the movement broke the Internet as his social media post went viral. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg Urged by 140 Scientists to Curb US President Donald Trump's Posts 'Glorifying Violence' on Facebook

Often the one to portray topical themes in his artworks which are normally wall graffitis, Banksy took to his Instagram handle to share his new painting expressing his feelings. Featuring a black silhouette in a photo frame surrounded by stubs of burnt out candles, the artwork showed one tall candle setting fire to a US flag that hung above.

The graffiti artist shared, "At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. 'But why would I do that? It's not their problem, it's mine.' People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. The faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it. They can't – no-one will let them in the apartment upstairs. This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in."

Banksy gained world-wide acclaim for his artworks stencilled on public buildings even though his identity has long been a closely guarded secret. The artist’s Instagram bio asserts that she or he is not present on Twitter or Facebook.