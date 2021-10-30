Mumbai: After spending almost a month in jail, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan got his much-awaited bail and came back home to Mannat on Saturday. The 23-year-old was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the city coast. Since October 8, he has spent 22 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Plan Health Check-Ups, Counseling For Aryan Khan, Deets Inside

A large crowd of Shah Rukh Khan's fans had gathered outside the prison since early morning. A sizeable media contingent was also present to cover Aryan Khan's release from the jail. Outside Mannat, fans across all ages, children, college students and even elderly couple, had showed up to celebrate Aryan's homecoming. The lane to Mannat's entrance was jam-packed with crowds.

Meanwhile, every social media platform has been abuzz with jokes and memes since the news broke the Aryan Khan has been granted bail and would be released from jail today. Here are some of our picks from the memefest triggered by Aryan Khan's bail release.