New Delhi: In a major turning point in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, reportedly ruled out murder and hinted at suicide. The report called it a case of suicide in the department's "conclusive medico-legal" opinion to CBI, dismissing conspiracy theories.
While a section of people weren’t satisfied with the outcome, another section couldn’t help but remembers actor Kangana Ranaut’s old promise. Actress Kangana Ranaut had said that she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to justify the claims she made about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
“…I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” Kangana had told Republic TV.
The actress had also posted several clips on social media accusing several B-town members of propagating nepotism.
Harping on her old statements, Twitter users reminded the actress of her promise and asked her to return her Padma Shri award. Here are some reactions:
Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 and s per the autopsy report, the cause of his death was asphyxia due to hanging. However, many conspiracy theories, political muddling, drugs angle soon entered the investigation.