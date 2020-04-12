Queen Elizabeth II addressed the world on the occasion of Easter and made a moving speech asking all to observe this day as the victory of light over darkness. Her Highness took into consideration the ongoing health crisis that the world is dealing with currently due to COVID-19. She said we need to celebrate Easter today ‘as much as ever’ because this is the time to show the power of unity. The queen said ‘We know that coronavirus will not overcome us’. Also Read - Easter 2020: Netizens Pour Wishes to Celebrate Resurrection of Jesus Christ, Ask Others to Stay Home And Avoid Celebrations

The video of the queen's speech was shared by the royal family. She began her speech by informing how 'festival of lights' is celebrated in various religions and how a candle symbolises hope and faith. "Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us," she said.

The queen then highlighted the importance of Easter and mentioned that the day is observed to show how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now.

She also spoke for those who are currently experiencing grief after losing their loved ones to the deadly virus. The queen said it’s important for us to understand that ‘light and life are greater’ than grief. “As dark as death can be—particularly for those suffering from grief—light and life are greater,” she said. She ended her speech by wishing a better future and a ‘blessed Easter.’

Meanwhile, this year’s Easter service has been different for the royal family as well who couldn’t continue with their tradition of visiting the St. George’s Chapel to attend the Easter service. The members of the royal family are practising self-isolation to protect themselves from the coronavirus.