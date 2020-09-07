New Delhi: The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operations on the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The services resumed at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures in place. Also Read - 'We Are on Our Way', Tweets DMRC as Delhi Metro Resumes Services on Yellow Line After Hiatus of Over 5 Months
The first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station and simultaneously from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli, a senior official of DMRC said. The crowd at the stations in the morning was, however, scarce, and mainly consisted of office-goers and people travelling from other cities to the national capital.
“A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months. #MetroBackOnTrack,” the DMRC said in another tweet and posted pictures of some commuters wearing masks inside train coaches.
Meanwhile, many first time commuters also shared a picture of their journey. Here are some images:
On the station premises, passengers were permitted to enter the concourse only after temperature checks with thermal guns and sanitisation of hands.
Inside coaches, commuters are to sit on alternate seats and maintain prescribed distance even while standing. Stickers have been put up on alternate seats and on platforms so that riders adhere to social-distancing norms.
At a time when the capital city is reportedly witnessing a second wave of the viral infection, the government has allowed for the metro rail service to resume as a part of the Unlock 4.0 in a bid to restart the economy, while also keeping in mind the huge loss incurred by the corporation in the last few months.
(With IANS inputs)