New Delhi: The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operations on the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The services resumed at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures in place. Also Read - 'We Are on Our Way', Tweets DMRC as Delhi Metro Resumes Services on Yellow Line After Hiatus of Over 5 Months

The first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station and simultaneously from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli, a senior official of DMRC said. The crowd at the stations in the morning was, however, scarce, and mainly consisted of office-goers and people travelling from other cities to the national capital.

“A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months. #MetroBackOnTrack,” the DMRC said in another tweet and posted pictures of some commuters wearing masks inside train coaches.

A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months. 😀#MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/mIuVK9wHGp — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, many first time commuters also shared a picture of their journey. Here are some images:

People taking the #DelhiMetro on the first day of resumption of services say, "It is a very good move. Metro rail helps save time and money. Passengers need to take all precautions while travelling. Service hours should be gradually extended." pic.twitter.com/f6I3Z2aGxH — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

#MetroBackOnTrack After being shut for five months due to #COVIDー19, #DelhiMetro resumed operations on the Yellow Line. #Passengers are advised to wear masks, carry minimum luggage and avoid talking while travelling to prevent spread https://t.co/WIr7BUfs2k. pic.twitter.com/waHdZQmdYL — vandana ramnani (@vandanaramnani1) September 7, 2020

imp मैं नही हूँ वो जगह है जहां मैं हूँ … yesss दिल्ली मेट्रो coming soon ..feel free to ask anything about metro resuming from 7 th sep .. happy to help #MetroBackOnTrack #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/qYYarkvCs7 — Priyanka kandpal प्रियंका ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ پرینکا (@pri_kandpal) September 3, 2020

FINALLY 🚇😀😊 Delhi Metro opens its gates to commuters today after being shut for 169 days. (photos: @Naseem2901) #COVID19 #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/0wdvUDc5v7 — NASEEM RAJPOOT (@Naseem2901) September 7, 2020

On the station premises, passengers were permitted to enter the concourse only after temperature checks with thermal guns and sanitisation of hands.

Inside coaches, commuters are to sit on alternate seats and maintain prescribed distance even while standing. Stickers have been put up on alternate seats and on platforms so that riders adhere to social-distancing norms.

At a time when the capital city is reportedly witnessing a second wave of the viral infection, the government has allowed for the metro rail service to resume as a part of the Unlock 4.0 in a bid to restart the economy, while also keeping in mind the huge loss incurred by the corporation in the last few months.

(With IANS inputs)