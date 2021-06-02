Panaji: Alarmed by the rise in the number of divorce cases, the Goa government has decided to come up with a policy to make premarital counselling mandatory. State Law Minister Nilesh Cabral on Monday said the state government’s Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD) will finalise the counselling course and its format. Also Read - Bride's Video of Celebratory Firing During Wedding Goes Viral, Booked | WATCH

“We are coming up with a new policy to make premarital counselling mandatory in the state. We may also rope in religious institutions for the same,” he said.

“Many divorces are taking place within six months to one year of marriage. As a policy, we thought that premarital counselling should be made compulsory to create awareness among couples,” Cabral said.

Reacting to the news, people on Twitter appreciated the new move while others made fun of the policy. A user wrote, ”Goa to bring in premarital counselling in the light of the rising divorce cases. But why just Goa, why can’t we have this pan India. Let them know their responsibilities, expectations, the laws, the risks before they plunge into it.”

A second user wrote, ”Forget the legality of this absurdity, does the Goa Government believe that a half day course will stop divorces? Or are they hoping to put people off marriages?”.

Goa notices a rise in divorces. They plan to start premarital counselling. Good. Make the process of getting married as difficult as the process of getting divorced to ensure everlasting marriages. — Arjun (@NewNonentities) June 1, 2021

Goa me Divorce cases bad rahe hai it seems so Goa govt will do councelling of couples between their 1st signature and 2nd signature of Registration.

Western model ko bharat me introduce hota hua.

Successfully Vaat laga di hai indian society ki by librandus,pop culture etc. — 🚘 बन // ಗರುಡ 🦅 (@disputedhandle) May 31, 2021

The smartest decision in the world!

If family was not still controling , and if money was not important in mariages..

Yet, some might not sign..

Youngsters are still living for they families, marry because of the society . And later divorce to show the parents that they tried.. — NathalieGoa (@GoaNathalie) June 1, 2021

The news also triggered comic spin-offs with netizens wondering whether such counselling should also be made mandatory for legislators in the coastal state, who have a reputation for party hopping.

Nigel Britto, a journalist, in a sarcastic comment said: “Who better to counsel people on marriage than a government/party loaded with turncoats who cheated on their voters the first chance they got?”.

The politicians who divorce their parties at a whisker, now want to set up counselling offices for divorcing couples.

😂 — AD KC (@KCADfnbGoa) May 31, 2021

Others opined that the government should prioritize other important aspects, instead of dictating an individual’s personal life.

Goa govt to introduce mandatory marriage counseling to newly weds cos of rise in divorce cases.

What should be the priority of this govt: Vaccination, Oxygen, Medicines, Economy.

What is it actually interested in: Your marriage, your family, your kids, your sex life, your food. — Anu Varghese (@altself_AV) June 1, 2021

The Law Minister however said that he was not aware of the exact number of divorce cases which are filed every month.

“I don’t have the exact number of divorce cases of divorce per month. Earlier there were not many cases. The number has increased now. Olden days, 10 years down the line, 14 years down the line, there weren’t so many cases. But now cases are increasing. This is a collective decision taken by us,” the cabinet minister said.

Interestingly, according to the 2011 government census, the coastal state of Goa has the lowest divorce and separation rate in the country.

(With Agency inputs)