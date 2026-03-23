Home

Viral

As Donald Trump announces 5-day ceasefire with Iran, its diplomatic mission plays with dark humour

As Donald Trump announces 5-day ceasefire with Iran, its diplomatic mission plays with dark humour

US President Donald Trump, on Monday, 23 March 2026, claimed he had held talks over two days with Iran towards ending the hostilities.

Donald Trump claimed he’s held talks over two days with Iran.

New Delhi: The United States, Israel and Iran are at loggerheads since February 28, and the war has entered its 24th day on Monday, 23 March 2026 and along with the projectiles and explosives, dark humour too has become a weapon for the Iranians. Iran’s diplomatic missions and consulates across the globe are using humour, viral memes, and pop-culture references to send home a few points.

US President Donald Trump, on Monday, 23 March 2026, claimed he had held talks over two days with Iran towards ending the hostilities. Since Trump made this claim, Iran’s embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, mocked Trump as it posted, “Trump’s Retreat After Iran’s Firm Warning”. It followed a post in Persian which translates to, “After the Islamic Republic threatened that in the event of any US attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure, it would target the energy infrastructure of the entire region, Trump backed down and stated that he had issued an order to postpone the attack.”

Earlier, Trump had issued a warning to Iran stating that the US would target Iran’s energy infrastructure if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

From the Kabul embassy, focus shifts to the Iranian consulate in India’s Hyderabad. The consulate shared a video from state TV that denied that talks were being held at all. The post read, “Yes, HE IS LYING, #OperationEpicFail. Informed sources in the highest authorities informed that Trump’s false claim about talks with Iran is to evade his recent threat about attacking #Iran’s electrical infrastructure.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.