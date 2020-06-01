Mumbai: Amid the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced late on Sunday that the examinations for final-year university students in the state have been cancelled. Also Read - ICSE, ISE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020: Change Your Exam Centre For Pending Exams Before June 7 | Check Details Here

Instead, students will be awarded aggregate marks based on their performance in the previous semesters for that academic year. The decision to cancel exams is likely to impact over 5 Lakh students who were to appear for the Final Semester Exam 2020 across the state this year.

“Final-year results will be announced on the basis of aggregate marks scored by the student in the past semesters. Those students who feel they can perform better can do so by appearing for the exams that will be held in winter exam session,” said Thackeray, after conducting a meeting on Saturday with VCs of all the universities in the state.

I held a meeting of Vice-Chancellors yesterday regarding final year college exams. They unanimously said that the present circumstances do not allow for examinations to be held immediately as it is risky for lakhs of students to come together for exams. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 31, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst affected state with more than 67,500 Covid-19 cases and more than 2,200 deaths. The lockdown has been extended till June 30 in the state.