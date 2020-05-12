New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 33-minute-long address to the nation amid much speculation on what the fourth phase of lockdown would look like, Twitter users could not keep their calm awaiting a new task or announcement for relaxations. Also Read - Is Modi's Rs 20 Lakh Crore Package Largest in Corona-Hit World? Second to US

While, PM Modi continued to stress upon India's self-reliance and the need to fight the coronavirus battle together in his fifth address to the nation, Twitter users launched some hilarious meme bombs.

Here are some memes that will tickle your funny bone:

Modi ji :. Namaste deshvasiyon …….. Falana …… Dhimkana …… Inner me be like : pic.twitter.com/BAjBp6wkHc — crush_ki_behen (@meme_wali_didi) May 12, 2020

Lagta hai morari baapu ke satsang ka script pakda diya team ne 😂😂 #ModiMangalSandesh — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) May 12, 2020

15 mins into PM Modi addressing the nation! And I just want to ask!#NarendraModi#PMModi pic.twitter.com/gdBJy2wbel — Rashi Gagrani (@funnynaam) May 12, 2020

Modi after addressing the nation. pic.twitter.com/vmGUHhDvzh — Jagjeet Singh (@JagjeetSUberoi) May 12, 2020

As netizens kept waiting for their new task for lockdown 4.0, some of them utilised the time to flurry out a few more memes:

When you expected a task but got lockdown 4 instead. pic.twitter.com/pyE7Hds4Th — Mayank (@Koreanldka) May 12, 2020

Modi ji: * doesn’t give any task , no information regarding lockdown 4* Indians: pic.twitter.com/xWJzKi8IRy — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, on PM Modi’s grand Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, netizens went bonkers:

“Samajh nahi aa raha 20 lakh crore pichhatees se bada hota hai ya chhota” pic.twitter.com/04WTVywOzQ — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 12, 2020

Modi ji announces a relief package of 20 Lakh crore. *Le me:- pic.twitter.com/AEEGtaSZEi — Engineer (@nikk5021) May 12, 2020