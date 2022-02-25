Russia-Ukraine tensions which grabbed headlines last month have now escalated into a full-blown war with Putin invading eastern Ukraine. Several videos of Ukrainians fleeing their homes to bomb shelters were doing the rounds on social media yesterday. However, a photograph of a couple holding hands went viral on social media. The guy is seen wrapped in the flag of Ukraine, a girl of Russia. Check out the viral photograph below:Also Read - It Is Quite Scary; They Have Surrounded Kiev: Ukraine Cricket Federation CEO Kobus Olivier

Also Read - 'Nobody Can Stop Russia': Blind Psychic Baba Vanga Had Predicted Vladimir Putin Would Rule The World!

The photograph dates back to 2019. It was taken at the concert in Warsaw by Belarusan rapper Max Korzh. Speaking to The Washington Post, Kuznetsova – the girl in the picture said they didn’t plan the pose, but she and her fiance stood with their foreheads together, not looking at the camera and holding each other while wrapped in the flags. Also Read - UEFA Strips Russia of Champions League Final, Summit Clash Moved From Saint Petersburg to Paris

“We didn’t have any political intentions with this photograph,” she said. “But after that photograph took off all over the Internet and I read a bunch of comments, both good and bad, I understood that maybe a photo like that can provide some hope for people that everything can be good no matter what, that love can conquer all,” she said.

The photograph is now going viral on social media and receiving love from all quarters as the Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate.