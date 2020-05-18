New Delhi: As the country reels from the devastating Covid-19, it seems like another danger is at hand! According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan over the west and central parts of Bay of Bengal has intensified into a super cyclone with wind speed above 200 kmph on Monday afternoon. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi to Review Situation Today, NDRF Deploys 37 Forces in Odisha, WB
It is expected to further intensify into a super cyclonic storm and will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Sagar and Hatiya island on May 20. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high-speed winds and tidal waves are expected in the region.
A “very heavy rain warning” has been issued for Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya till Thursday, as per PTI.
Soon after this news, terrifying images of the cyclone started making the rounds on Twitter, with people wishing for the safety of everyone:
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Authority currently to review the preparedness.
In wake of the cyclone, Odisha government on Sunday decided to make preparations for evacuating 11 lakh people from low-lying and vulnerable areas of the coastal districts. As many as 567 cyclone shelters and 7092 pucca buildings have been readied to accommodate them.