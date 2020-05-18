New Delhi: As the country reels from the devastating Covid-19, it seems like another danger is at hand! According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan over the west and central parts of Bay of Bengal has intensified into a super cyclone with wind speed above 200 kmph on Monday afternoon. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi to Review Situation Today, NDRF Deploys 37 Forces in Odisha, WB

It is expected to further intensify into a super cyclonic storm and will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Sagar and Hatiya island on May 20. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high-speed winds and tidal waves are expected in the region.

A “very heavy rain warning” has been issued for Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya till Thursday, as per PTI.

Soon after this news, terrifying images of the cyclone started making the rounds on Twitter, with people wishing for the safety of everyone:

BREAKING: Super Cyclone Amphan becomes a Category 5, with winds of 160mph and a central pressure of 911mb.

This would make it Unoficially, the STRONGEST Cyclone ever recorded in the NIO, beating out the 1999 Odisha Cyclone by 1mb. #Cyclone #Amphan #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/HdXHPObwHB — Alex Lubbers (@AlexLubbers2) May 18, 2020

After Earthquake, Corona, hail stroms, dust stroms in the last few months, extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN’ is likely to intensify further as Super Cyclone soon.#Amphan

People of India in 2019 vs 2020. pic.twitter.com/61C5Zn8LLl — Shubham Bhatt (@SarcasticBhatt) May 18, 2020

#Amphan is becoming Super Cyclone..

Be safe.

Another rollercoaster from #2020 pic.twitter.com/bquGxE40PY — Indian (@Nipun16889671) May 18, 2020

Terrifying image of #Amphan, expected to morph into a Super Cyclone in 12 hours. Stay safe!

Pray for the well being of fellow citizens of Odisha and Bengal.🙏 Prayers. pic.twitter.com/yfs2wIZ5H4 — Paras Rattan (@parasrattanx) May 18, 2020

What the hell, I thought pandemic is only thing in 2020 now a super cyclone #CycloneAmphan — sarcastic fool (@sarcasticfool4) May 18, 2020

Super cyclone Amphan due to hit Bengal and Odisha today. God be like "Would you like something to go with your McCovid? A McEarthquake shake or a McCyclone? Oh and here's your toy." *Hands you Netflix* — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) May 18, 2020

Praying for the safety of our fellow citizens from #Odisha and #WestBengal from #Amphan which has turned into super cyclone. Evacuation is already initiated and PM @narendramodi ji is closely monitoring the support work. — khemchand sharma (@SharmaKhemchand) May 18, 2020

Hey Folks This Is A 24 hours Satellite Animation of Super Cyclone #amphan. This show us formation of its eye and how it intensified into #Supercyclone, #CycloneAmphan #CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/sp8dr2OEBg — IndiaMetSky (@IndiaMet) May 18, 2020

Super Cyclone #Amphan is Coming.

Wind speed 265Km/hr.

Brace yourself Lord Jagannath is with us.

We will face this Difficult Time Together.

Govt of Odisha is Doing it's best. Let's pray 🙏

Jay Jagannath 🙏🌺 pic.twitter.com/r3h0CvB8Ug — Subham Panda (@emsubham07) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Authority currently to review the preparedness.

In wake of the cyclone, Odisha government on Sunday decided to make preparations for evacuating 11 lakh people from low-lying and vulnerable areas of the coastal districts. As many as 567 cyclone shelters and 7092 pucca buildings have been readied to accommodate them.