New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, BharatPe MD and Co-Founder, has found himself in a controversy after an audio clip surfaced on social media carrying abuses allegedly being hurled by him and one of his family members at a Kotak Group employee. The Shark Tank India judge took to Twitter and LinkedIn on Thursday to say that it was a fake audio clip by some seamster trying to extort money from him in Bitcoins.

The unverified audio clip went viral this week allegedly over the non-allocation of shares in fashion e-commerce firm Nykaa that recently went public. The viral audio was tweeted by an anonymous handle along with the captio: "How rich founders treat poor bank employees". The audio was shared by many other Twitter users as well.

Not sure of the authenticity of the clip but apparently this is Ashneer Grover abusing a Kotak employee for non allotment of shares in Nykaa IPOhttps://t.co/o52245O1IJ Any way to verify this? — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 5, 2022

“Folks. Chill ! It’s a FAKE audio by some scamster trying to extort funds (US$ 240K in bitcoins). I refused to buckle. I’ve got more character. And the Internet has got enough scamsters 🙂 (sic),” Ashneer Grover posted in a tweet. He also shared a couple of email exchanges between himself and a startup marketer that goes by the name of UniconBaba.

He shared a similar message on his LinkedIn: “Folks – some fake audio on twitter being circulated claiming to be my voice. It’s a scam – someone sent me the audio first and sought $240k from me and I told them to take a hike. Don’t fall for it!”

In one of the emails, UniconBaba allegedly asked for a payment of $200,000 for BharatPe’s promotion and marketing-related expenses.

“You can expect 800-1,000 potential startup deals in 2 years easily. Also, I will help you in image building strategy that will change the narrative. And give 20-25 positive shoutouts and PR plus in the same period,” the alleged email shared by Grover read.

A vocal voice in the Indian startup ecosystem, Ashneer Grover recently took on the overpriced Paytm IPO, saying in media reports that “it did not listen to market voices and spoilt the market for the immediate listings”.

He criticised Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s decision to “misprice” the public offering.