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Ashneer Grover replies to X user’s Rs 900-crore donation jibe as wife’s controversial comment gets backlash

Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover faced severe backlash over her controversial 'Rich vs Poor' kids remark. Here is how the entrepreneur hit back at an X user.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 7, 2026, 2:35 PM IST
ashneer
Ashneer Grover replies to X user’s Rs 900-crore donation jibe as wife’s controversial comment gets backlash | Image: X

Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is known for his blunt and straight talk. He always makes headlines – sometimes for his social media posts and most of the time for his blunt, unfiltered opinions. But this time, he is not the one who made headlines; rather, it was his wife Madhuri Jain Grover who caught everyone’s attention during the reality show Lock Upp 2. The internet has also pulled Ashneer into the debate.

What Exactly Happened, And What Is The Debate All About?

It all started when Madhuri opened up about a personal chapter from her life. Madhuri said that she and Ashneer once wanted to have a third child couldn’t succeed. Talking about family size, she said several wealthy families have three children, adding “Hum Do, Humare Do” doesn’t apply to everyone.

Read more: LPG shortage leads to 'no lunch and snacks' warning from Shri Ram School Gurgaon, check viral post

Viral Video Sparks Fierce Debate Over Wealth, Poverty, and Family Size

Madhuri claimed that when wealthy individuals have more children, wealth grows, but when poor people have more children, their poverty increases.

The video clip went viral on the internet like wildfire within hours.

Users Started Reacting On The Clip

A section of users termed her comments insensitive. While others said she ignored reasons why poverty exists, adding that she cannot explain such a complicated social issue in a single sentence.

Content Creator Tagged Ashneer Grover

As the backlash intensified, content creator Nalini Unagar decided to tag Ashneer Grover directly on X.

In a long post, she questioned why someone with a huge fortune needs so much wealth for just two children, specially if the individual believes that having more kids is what causes poverty.

She even suggested Ashneer to donate money to around 1,800 families.

Ashneer Grover Replied

Ashneer’s response was short and very much in his usual style. He wrote, “Bheek/chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai. Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already… itne mein itna hi milega.”

In simple words, the entrepreneur joked that the request of the influencer sounded like a casual request for donations.

Meanwhile, the internet continued debating over what Ashneer’s wife had said, with many users felt the statement was unfair.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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