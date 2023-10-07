IssBaar100Paar, #CongratulationsIndia Trend On X As India Achieves Historic 100-Medal Tally In Asian Games 2023

Top Recommended Stories

India achieved a historic milestone in the Asian Games 2023 by securing a total of 100 medals. The 100th medal was clinched with a gold medal victory in women's kabaddi.

Updated: October 7, 2023 10:11 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

New Delhi: The Asian Games 2023 have been a remarkable event, especially for Indian athletes, as they have been showcasing their prowess and bringing home not just 10 or 20, but 100 medals this time. India touched a historic 100 medals tally at the Asian Games on Saturday by clinching 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze. In the early hours of Saturday, the Indian contingent achieved a significant milestone by securing three consecutive gold medals in archery and women’s kabaddi, pushing the country’s medal count to 100. Indian fans who have been watching the matches and cheering for the athletes have expressed their love and support by flooding social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), with congratulatory messages. As a result, hashtags like #100thMedal, #IssBaar100Paar and  #CongratulationsIndia quickly became top trends on X.

Here are some noteworthy messages from #100th Medal, #IssBaar100Paar, and #CongratulationsIndia

Asian  Games 2023: Medal Tally

As of the current moment, India has secured 22 medals in shooting and 29 medals in track and field at the Asian Games 2023. Additionally, India has earned 5 medals in rowing and 3 in sailing, with several more medals being won in various other sporting disciplines during the event.

