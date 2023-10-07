By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
#IssBaar100Paar, #CongratulationsIndia Trend On X As India Achieves Historic 100-Medal Tally In Asian Games 2023
India achieved a historic milestone in the Asian Games 2023 by securing a total of 100 medals. The 100th medal was clinched with a gold medal victory in women's kabaddi.
New Delhi: The Asian Games 2023 have been a remarkable event, especially for Indian athletes, as they have been showcasing their prowess and bringing home not just 10 or 20, but 100 medals this time. India touched a historic 100 medals tally at the Asian Games on Saturday by clinching 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze. In the early hours of Saturday, the Indian contingent achieved a significant milestone by securing three consecutive gold medals in archery and women’s kabaddi, pushing the country’s medal count to 100. Indian fans who have been watching the matches and cheering for the athletes have expressed their love and support by flooding social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), with congratulatory messages. As a result, hashtags like #100thMedal, #IssBaar100Paar and #CongratulationsIndia quickly became top trends on X.
Here are some noteworthy messages from #100th Medal, #IssBaar100Paar, and #CongratulationsIndia
That Moment when #INDIA Complete
100th medal in Asian Games 2023…!!! 🇮🇳
– One of the greatest moment in Indian sporting history.#IssBaar100Paar #Kabaddi#AsianGames2023medals #AsianGames “Illinois Football#ShubmanGill #CWC23
“Congratulations India”pic.twitter.com/SA8KANHm06
— Jagadish Msdian 💛🇮🇳 (@MsdianJr007) October 7, 2023
#IssBaar100Paar
Definitely Proud to Our Cham.
2014 – 57 medals.
2018 – 70 medals.
2023 – 100 medals and counting
And Liberals will tell you policies of Modi have no role in this.
Congratulations India 🙏#IssBaar100Paar pic.twitter.com/IGY9IQr4dT
— श्रवण बिश्नोई (किसान) (@SharwanKumarBi7) October 7, 2023
🥇🇮🇳 Congratulations India, we now have 25th Gold Medal and 100 Medals in #AsianGames #AsianGames2023 #Kabaddi #GoldMedal #IndiaAtAG22 #IssBaar100Paar #PowerOfMeditation #FiveDaysWeek #SmackDown #JENNIE #PAKvNED #loveisblind5 #LateLateShow #EN_WORLDTOUR_FATE #CWC23 #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/8u26MXUB8J
— Vikas Kumar Singh (@vishen_vikas) October 7, 2023
Congratulations India🇮🇳🇮🇳
I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Jai Hind
25th Gold#IssBaar100Paar #5DaysBanking #KiaraAdvani #ShubmanGill #FiveDaysWeek #TejRan. pic.twitter.com/b5WHhcDhwF
— PRAJAKTA SINGH (@Prajakta_Singh2) October 7, 2023
Congratulations India🇮🇳#ASIANGAMES2023 pic.twitter.com/Jq5YVUXCT1
— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 6, 2023
Archery Brilliance 🏹🇮🇳
A golden moment unfolds as Compound Archers Pravin Ojas clinches Gold 🥇& abhishek secures Silver 🥈 at #AsianGames2022. 🏆#Archery #TeamIndiaJersey #100thmedal #25thgold #AsianGames #AsianGames2022 #AsianGames2023medals #الأهلي_الاتحاد pic.twitter.com/GMeygl1DZh
— Dr. Shivam dubey (@ShivamdubeYspn) October 7, 2023
India’s 100th medal in asian games.
Indian Kabaddi team won gold medal.#AsianGames #AsianGames2023 #100thMedal #Kabaddi#HundredMedal pic.twitter.com/sBRTg3965f
— kapil jhajharia (@kapil082000) October 7, 2023
Asian Games 2023: Medal Tally
As of the current moment, India has secured 22 medals in shooting and 29 medals in track and field at the Asian Games 2023. Additionally, India has earned 5 medals in rowing and 3 in sailing, with several more medals being won in various other sporting disciplines during the event.
