Guwahati: A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, and strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast as well as north Bengal. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicenter in Sonitpur and occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres. So far, no loss of life has been reported, but it has caused widespread damage in the state. Most parts of the region felt the impact of the massive earthquake as people ran out of their homes and other places in panic. As it was early morning, the earthquake jolted thousands of people from their sleep, forcing them to be out on the streets for fear of fresh tremors. Also Read - Assam Earthquake LIVE Updates: Epicentre in Dhekiajuli; Damages, Cracks Reported From Several Districts

“This earthquake was the biggest I can remember, there was first a big jolt and then a smaller one,” a police official in the town told Reuters. “We did not receive any distress calls, but people did run out of their homes.” Meanwhile, many photos and videos of broken walls and windows, and cracked buildings have now emerged on social media.

Here are some videos and photos that show the intensity of the earthquake:

First video of aftermath of Assam Earthquake on Twitter. Huge damage in Assam’s Nagaon district at Signature Apartment. No casualties report yet. 🙏🏻#earthquake #Assam #NorthEastIndia pic.twitter.com/U2kx6vQH8S — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 28, 2021

It’s a big #Earthquake … Scenes in #Guwahati 👇🏼 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 AM. Prayers for #Assam … pic.twitter.com/guf7e35blS — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) April 28, 2021

#earthquake in

Northeast Assam. see d video

Richter Scale reading was 6.4 pic.twitter.com/VMzNvyw1I6 — @smartsunny (@smartsu84069108) April 28, 2021

#WATCH Assam | A building in Nagaon tilts against its adjacent building. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur today. Tremors were felt in Nagaon too. pic.twitter.com/03ljgzyBhS — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

#WATCH Assam | Cracks appeared on a road in Sonitpur

as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the region this morning. pic.twitter.com/WfP7xWGy2q — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Impact of the #assamearthquake, at Dalgaon village near the epicentre of the 6.7 tremor in Dhekiajuli. #Assam #earthquake pic.twitter.com/TqMeWNem3K — Tridib Baparnash ॐ (@TridibIANS) April 28, 2021

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also shared photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall, showing the impact of the quake.

Few early pictures of damage in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/lTIGwBKIPV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

Several other Twitter users have also shared visuals from the quake and its aftereffects online.

#BREAKING | 6.2 magnitude #earthquake that sent panic among people jolted #Assam at 7:51am today, epicenter near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur diatrict. Damages to property and cracks developing in buildings reported from many places although no reports of loss of human life so far. pic.twitter.com/krW66P0Ur5 — Midage (@MidageM) April 28, 2021

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation and assured help.