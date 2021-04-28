Guwahati: A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, and strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast as well as north Bengal. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicenter in Sonitpur and occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres. So far, no loss of life has been reported, but it has caused widespread damage in the state. Most parts of the region felt the impact of the massive earthquake as people ran out of their homes and other places in panic. As it was early morning, the earthquake jolted thousands of people from their sleep, forcing them to be out on the streets for fear of fresh tremors. Also Read - Assam Earthquake LIVE Updates: Epicentre in Dhekiajuli; Damages, Cracks Reported From Several Districts
“This earthquake was the biggest I can remember, there was first a big jolt and then a smaller one,” a police official in the town told Reuters. “We did not receive any distress calls, but people did run out of their homes.” Meanwhile, many photos and videos of broken walls and windows, and cracked buildings have now emerged on social media.
Here are some videos and photos that show the intensity of the earthquake:
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also shared photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall, showing the impact of the quake.
Several other Twitter users have also shared visuals from the quake and its aftereffects online.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation and assured help.