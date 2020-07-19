The deplorable flood conditions in 27 districts of Assam has not only affected nearly 40 lakh people and killed at least 105 persons but also taken the lives of 108 animals in Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve including 9 rhinoceros, 4 wild buffaloes, 7 wild boars, 2 swamp deers, and 82 hog deers. Recently, a rhino had strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range of Assam and was seen taking a rest near NH37. Also Read - 'Scary Stuff': Netizens in Jitters as House Collapses And Washes Away With Overflowing Drain in Slum Area Near ITO Amid Heavy Rainfall in Delhi

While the Kaziranga park authorities and the Nagaon District Police guarded the area and alerted people to drive by as the rhino slept, it has finally been moved back into a safer place of the park. The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve announced today that the rhino is back in its natural habitat. Also Read - Assam Lockdown: Inter-District Movement Prohibited, Weekend Shutdown to Continue | 10 Things You Must Know About Guwahati Unlock 1.0

Taking to their Twitter handle, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve tweeted, “He (Rhino who strayed out) has moved into the Park Territory. He is regaining his strength. Team @kaziranga_ is giving him his natural food. We along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area for his safety. Thank you everyone for the support. @CMOfficeAssam @ParimalSuklaba1 (sic)” Also Read - Assam Lockdown News: Relaxations Announced | Know What's Allowed, What's Prohibited From Today

He (Rhino who strayed out) has moved into the Park Territory. He is regaining his strength. Team @kaziranga_ is giving him his natural food. We along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area for his safety.

Thank you everyone for the support.@CMOfficeAssam @ParimalSuklaba1 pic.twitter.com/9xeCRMdVDf — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 19, 2020

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda and Nagaon Police praised the efforts of the team to get the rhino king back into its kingdom.

Rhino that was exhausted & was sleeping on the road,has moved into the Park Territory. He is regaining his strength. ( Had posted about this yesterday) ( Thanks to team Kaziranga. Shared) pic.twitter.com/ztsKJtELdZ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

Consistent efforts by team for more than 36 hours and Rhino King is back in his kingdom.@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice https://t.co/4EVAsvFGtl — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) July 19, 2020

As per an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places. Around 2,700 villages have been devastated by the floods.

The state government is currently operating 649 relief camps in which over 47,000 people are being provided relief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of three separate crises that are currently raging on in the state, namely coronavirus, floods, and the oil well fire in Tinsukia district.