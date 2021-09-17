Tezpur: In a case of moral policing, a 19-year-old student was forced to wrap a curtain around her legs to appear in an entrance examination in Assam’s Tezpur after she arrived for the test in shorts. The incident happened on Wednesday, when the student identified as Jublee Tamuli, went to give this year’s Agricultural Entrance test at the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute Of Management & Technology.Also Read - School Reopening News: Assam to Resume Physical Classes For 10th Standard Students From Sept 20

Initially, the authorities did not allow her to appear in the entrance test because of her attire. Notably, the girl had travelled two hours from her home town with her father to the test centre in Tezpur. When Jubli showed the exam authorities her documents, she was asked to come back to the hall only after changing her clothes. She protested saying there was no prescribed dress code but was denied entry into the hall.

“While the security guards let me enter the premises, I was stopped by the invigilator at the exam hall. He said I would not be allowed to enter wearing shorts,” Jublee told The Indian Express.

Jublee added that the Controller of Exams told her that she can take the test if a pair of pants could be arranged for her. Her father, who was waiting outside the examination centre, rushed to a market. While her father was away, the authorities decided to give her curtains to cover her legs and only then was she allowed to give the test.

Calling it the “most humiliating experience” of her life, she now plans on writing to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

“Everyone has their own comfort zone. If a boy wears a vest, no one says anything. Men go around bare-bodied in public, and no one says a thing. But if a girl wears a pair of shorts, then people point fingers,” she told the newspaper.