‘Mahadev…’: Assam man completes inspiring journey from Nalbari to Kedarnath, leaves internet emotional | Viral

A video of a man reaching Kedarnath Temple from Assam's Nalbari after a long and arduous journey has created a buzz on social media. Here's a look at it.

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Man cycled from Assam's Nalbari to Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Image Credit: assam.matters/Instagram

People complete all sorts of cyclothons all the time, but what has caught the attention of online users is an Assamese man cycling from Nalbari in Assam all the way to Kedarnath. Viewers online have not just supported his journey but cheered for him as well.

A video of him finally reaching Kedarnath has gone viral, with users pumping him visually.

The video shows…

The video has been going viral on social media, showing a man named Pankaj Deka’s journey. Deka is a young cyclist who has completed a nearly 2,000 km long journey spanning across North India from Nalbari in Assam to Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Temple. The route consisted of some of the most challenging terrains.

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The caption of the video read, ” Pankaj began his inspiring expedition from Hari Mandir in Nalbari, carrying with him not just a bicycle but also unwavering faith, determination, and the dream of reaching one of India’s holiest pilgrimage sites.” He had to face severe, steep mountain roads, unpredictable weather, long hours of cycling, and physically demanding conditions. Yet, even after all the challenges, he never gave up and reached his destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assam Matters | Jiyaur Rahman (@assam.matters)

With unwavering determination, Pankaj finally arrived at Kedarnath Temple after days of travel. He offered prayers at the shrine, marking the successful end of his inspiring journey. Pankaj Deka’s cycling expedition was not just a physical journey but a story of faith, courage and resilience, showing that determination can help overcome even the most difficult paths.

The video was shared by the account assam.matters. “Congratulations to Pankaj Deka for making Nalbari and Assam proud. May his inspiring story encourage many more young people to chase their dreams with courage and determination,” was written in the caption.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered a lot of praise online. One of the users wrote, “Namah Parvati, Patay Hara Hara, Mahadev.” Meanwhile, another expressed her emotional state and wrote, “My eyes full of tears.”

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A third user wrote, “Hey buddy, I saw you 4-5 kms before when you were going up on your bike and I was coming down after darshan… so proud of you.” Another user wrote, “Mahadev bhgwan aapki manokamna puri kre (May Lord Mahadev fulfil all your wishes).”

Another user wrote, “He carried Nation to Mahadev….” Meanwhile, a fifth user wrote, “The blessed moment…Babaji bless u always…Har Har Mahadev.”