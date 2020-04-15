Two kids from Assam became overnight Internet sensations after their video in which the children are seen singing the popular Assamese romantic song Ei Hahi Bhal Lage has gone viral on the Internet and is being shared all over social media. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Assam, Meghalaya Allow Opening of Liquor Shops From Monday

The adorable video begins with the girl saying, “Namaskar, we are going to do ‘timepass’ by singing”. The sweet girl then starts singing the popular song by singer and former All India Radio artiste Nasreen Halim from Dibrugarh. The lyrics were penned by Hemanta Dutta. The video has been breaking the Internet and is being loved by one and all. Also Read - Coronavirus: 65-Year-Old Man Dies in Assam, First COVID-19 Casualty From State And Northeast

The initial lines of this beautiful and romantic Assameme song are, ‘ei hai bhaal lage, kiyo jaanu bhaal lage’ can be translated to ‘I like this smile, but I do not know why I like this smile’. The singer further goes on to ponder why she is singing, and for whom she is singing — but it gladdens her heart that she is able to to do so. “Ei morom kaar baabe(Who is this love for)?,” she asks. Also Read - This Pune Man Has Been Permitted to Visit Assam Amid Lockdown For Father's Last Rites

However, this is not the only performance from Assam which is recieving so much of love on social media. A video of two Assamese sisters performing on the occasion of Rangoli Bihu has also gone viral on social media.

The sister duo presented a ‘Balcony Bihu Concert’ on the first day of Assamese New Year. Playing ukeleles and dressed in traditional mekhla-chadors, Antara and Akita Nandy performed on the balcony of their house.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 380 people across the country and has infected more than 12,000 people and counting.