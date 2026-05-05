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Assembly Elections 2026: Internet flooded with hilarious memes after West Bengal and Tamil Nadu results; Check here

Assembly Elections 2026: Internet flooded with hilarious memes after West Bengal and Tamil Nadu results; Check here

Assembly Election Results 2026: Internet users went crazy after results were announced in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. Scroll down to see some hilarious memes.

Mamata Banerjee (File image)

Assembly Election Results 2026: As the results for the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry were declared on May 4, the social media platforms did not fail to disappoint. The creativity of people has once again taken the internet by storm as they shared different perspectives in the most hilarious way. The contest in West Bengal has emerged as the major highlight of the elections. Here, we take you through some memes that will leave you in stitches.

Before the elections, the craze of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was at an all-time high. Akshay Khanna’s entry stood out from the movie, as people were in awe of it. A user made a contrast of his entry to that of the BJP in West Bengal.

– Conquered West Bengal

– Retained Assam

– Retained Puducherry

– Gained 3 seats in Kerala

– DMK out of power in Tamilnadu Blockbuster election for BJP & NDA!pic.twitter.com/eTKj6RXkEX — Sree Harsha (@AapathBandhava) May 4, 2026

Also Read: TMC Winners List: How many seats did TMC win in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 | Complete list here

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Election Results Buzz on Social Media pic.twitter.com/RTF71xSPP9 — Ritika J Chandola (@RitikaChandola) May 3, 2026

During the course of the elections, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also going on. A user shared a meme, highlighting how IPL got sidelined in the elections.

Everyone busy with TN & West Bengal election results

Meanwhile IPL: pic.twitter.com/GpJqLA0gWn — Muthyam (@MovieMuthyam) May 4, 2026

The latent controversy of Samay Raina is quite popular, and the comedian recently shared a full-fledged episode narrating his experience of facing the struggles. The episode became immediately viral, and one user compared it to that of PM Modi’s reaction on forming a gocernment in West Bengal.

Also Read: But WHY? Durga temple in Asansol, closed for several years, reopens after BJP defeats Mamata Banerjee, wins West Bengal

September 2011 : Lionel Messi arrives in Kolkata. 4 months earlier,the Left government in West Bengal fell after 34 years December 2025 : Lionel Messi arrives in Kolkata.5 months later,TMC government in West Bengal falls after 15 years #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/A6GesFgkDT — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) May 4, 2026

Congress in Bengal Election Results pic.twitter.com/5WSGixJ37v — Homie (@homelander_yyy) May 4, 2026

Election day. Where no matter which party wins, there is always one clear winner. This product. Crores worth of free advertising on social media. pic.twitter.com/enkCupKrNn — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 4, 2026

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