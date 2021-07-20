New Delhi: Apart from the various disastrous events that occurred in 2020, the year also saw an onslaught of various asteroids passing by Earth. Now, this year, another asteroid, said to be thrice the size of the Taj Mahal is set to zoom past Earth on July 25.Also Read - Indian School Students Discovers 18 New Asteroids

The asteroid ‘2008 GO20,’ sized about 220 metres in diameter, will reach its closest approach to Earth at around 3 am on July 25 (India Standard Time) according to NASA’s database of Near-earth objects. The asteroid is to pass at a distance of 4.7 million kilometres from Earth.

Is the asteroid dangerous?

According to a report by the Daily Star, due to the greater distance, the chance of this asteroid hitting the Earth is very less. Though the asteroid is hoped to safely pass by the earth’s orbit, NASA has still flagged the space rock as a potentially hazardous object, given it is more than 150 metres in diameter. The orbit through which this asteroid will pass is called Apollo, which has been placed in the category of dangerous asteroids by NASA. That’s why it is being monitored continuously. If a potentially hazardous asteroid hits the earth, it can cause significant damage.

According to NASA, “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less and an absolute magnitude (H) of 22.0 or less are considered PHAs.”

What is an Asteroid?

An asteroid is a minor planet that did not evolve fully when the Solar System was born. There are millions of asteroids in existence that orbit the Sun, though most are in the main asteroid belt, a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. They are not of the same size and shape because they are formed in different locations at different distances from the sun. They are made up of different kinds of rocks, but some contain clay or metal, such as nickel and iron, and they do pose a threat to planets.